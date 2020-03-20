Want to work in Germany? You’ll need to hop over a few stumbling blocks. Here’s what you need to tackle within the first three months of your stay

Look for lodging

The first thing you need is a roof over your head. It’s probably best to spend your first days in a hotel or an Airbnb and look for apartments from there. In Germany, for the most part, you still have to go to apartment viewings to get shortlisted. The bigger the city, the more challenging it is to find a place.

Many young professionals live in a so-called Berufstätigen-WG – a living community shared with other professionals. If you are in Germany for a limited time, it may be your best bet. You’ll share a washing machine and a tea kettle, the bathroom and the kitchen, but you’ll also make friends in a foreign city.

If you are looking for your own apartment for a limited period, you can find a so-called Zwischenmiete on Wg-Gesucht or Ebay Kleinanzeigen. The latter is also a good address to get some secondhand furniture for an unfurnished apartment if you don’t want to spend too much money. You’ll find everything from beds to balcony furniture for not much money or effort. And you can sell your furniture this way, too, at the end of your stay.

Planning to stay for a longer time? Then the stress of looking for an apartment may be worth it. Try looking on Immoscout24, for example. But the price you see is only half the truth. In addition to the so-called Kaltmiete, which includes rent and utility costs, you also have to pay heating, electricity, water, and internet provider. And you’ll need to organize these utilities after moving in. If you need a DSL connection or electricity, you could look up check24, which lists the most affordable providers in your area.

Landlords, by the way, typically require a security deposit equivalent to three months’ rent, which you will get back upon termination of the lease. To be on the safe side, you should document the condition of the apartment meticulously when you move in to prove that nothing has been broken during your stay.

Meet the authorities

In some German cities, women apply for daycare spots before they even get pregnant. Same thing here: it’s better to book an appointment with the local registration authority (Meldeamt) before you move. That’s where you’ll get your Meldebestätigung, to prove where you live.

Be sure to bring along your passport, the Anmeldeformular (filled out and signed!) and a Wohnungsgeberbescheinigung, which should be completed and signed by your landlord. In a shared flat, the main tenant can do this.

According to the law, you should make this appointment within two weeks of moving to any German city. But as local authorities tend to be fully booked even months in advance, it often takes longer. If you don’t meet the deadline, it’s not a big deal, but be able to prove that you tried to get an appointment within those first two weeks.