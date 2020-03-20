Migration goes both ways

Why I've left

Emma Koster moved back to Melbourne to develop a chatbot



By Cathrin Schaer



Emma Koster came to Berlin on vacation back in 2008. The Australian liked it so much that she ended up staying and working in the tech sector.

By 2015, after starting as a digital producer at Zalando, she assumed that Berlin would become her permanent home.

That same year, however, global social and political movements had an unexpected impact on Koster’s professional life. Germany witnessed a large influx of Syrians fleeing war in their homeland, and Koster ended up doing some work with Berlin’s refugee communities. She had observed the social impact of Twitter during the Arab Spring and also took note of how phones were being used by refugees as they fled their home countries and settled abroad.



"There were massive problems getting critical, sensitive messages to people when they needed it," she recalls. That was the seed of her idea to develop a chatbot that could help deliver sensitive information in a safe, discreet way in such situations.

Hello Cass, the chatbot she later built, provides information and support pathways to people in Victoria, Australia, affected by family or sexual violence.

Koster, now 34, began working on a similiar idea when she was still living in Berlin. She hoped to help either local social services or those working with refugees in the German capital. But she quickly ran into language barriers. "My German is pretty child-like and my Arabic non-existent," she laughs, conceding that she might have flown "a bit close to the sun" trying to develop a communications-based product in two languages she didn’t speak fluently.

Another hurdle, she learned, was convincing potential German project partners just how pervasive family and sexual violence are. This was before the #MeToo Movement had gained global traction, Koster recalls.



Back in Australia, though, and especially in her home state of Victoria, things were different. "We had just had the Royal Commission into Family Violence in Victoria," she says. "People had accepted it as a huge issue."

"When you’re trying to do community work, you have to understand the community you’re trying to serve, and deeply," Koster continues. "The first rule in this sector is ‘do no harm,’ and the biggest cause of harm is ignorance." And, Koster admits, she worried that she didn’t understand the German social services system well enough.

Koster didn’t want to give up on the idea altogether, so she applied for an innovation fellowship with the Myer Foundation, a major Australian philanthropic organization. "I always joke that the only thing I’d ever won before was Miss Personality 1996 at the local fair in Nowra," she jokes. "But I ended up getting it."

That fellowship in hand, a move back home became inevitable. Koster admits she was reluctant to leave Berlin. "I had a great life in Germany and great friends. But I was absolutely convinced the idea would work."

That was in 2017. In May 2019, Koster launched Hello Cass in her home state, Victoria. She’s now looking for a partner to help scale the project and is working on a nationwide pilot.

It hasn’t been easy at times since returning to Melbourne, especially financially, Koster says. But Hello Cass was never about making money. Rather, it was about having an impact on society and finding innovative solutions. That said, the lower cost of living in Berlin had allowed her time to explore the idea, and that’s one thing she misses.

She also misses the German capital’s inspiring creativity and talent. Working at Zalando taught her valuable lessons about cross-cultural differences in startups. "I realized that just because my management strategy worked in Australia, where people think I’m affable and funny, doesn’t mean it will work elsewhere ... and that made me grow as an operator."