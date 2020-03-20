Künzelsau? Bielefeld? Glashütte? A tour of three tucked-away towns and some of their pluckiest small- and medium-sized enterprises

Glashütte – Town with a lot of Time

Glashütte, population 7,000, may officially be a city, but it looks as quaint as a village. Just two main streets run through town. In the nineteenth century, watchmaking saved Glashütte after the iron-ore mining industry collapsed. Today, the town in the Erzgebirge (literally, Ore Mountains) is a mecca for timepiece enthusiasts.

This quaint town of fewer than 7,000 residents rests at the foot of the Erzgebirge range, some 30 kilometers south of Dresden. Despite its small size, Glashütte is truly the country’s watchmaking capital, with a 170-year tradition and reputation for the very engineering excellence, precision, and innovation that Germany prides itself on.

Dubbed the Home of Time, Glashütte is surrounded by the forests and hills of Saxony. In winter, it looks every bit the Christmas-card-perfect wonderland promised by the district’s tourism board.

It is also where Ferdinand Adolf Lange (1815–1875) built up his watchmaking enterprise, fostering a network of watchmakers that blossomed into an industry. Lange, who became Glashütte’s mayor, also invested in the town with social, cultural, and charitable projects.

A. Lange & Söhne was founded in 1845. More than fifty years later, the Kaiser himself, Wilhelm II, commissioned the company to make the spectacular, diamond-encrusted pocket watch that he presented to Sultan Abdul Hamid II on his first state visit to the Ottoman Empire. Over the years, A. Lange & Söhne’s watchmaking innovations have rivalled those of the Swiss.



The enterprise’s twentieth-century trajectory was far from smooth, however. After World War II, the company was nationalized by the East German state in 1948, and the Lange name disappeared from the dials entirely in 1951. After Germany’s reunification, Walter Lange, the founder’s great-grandson, reacquired the company and refounded it as Lange Uhren GmbH, working closely with watch industry executive Günter Blümlein. Together, they rebuilt and began a new chapter for the enterprise and for the town, now home to a dozen market-leading watchmakers.

As watchmaking faces the challenges of a modern, digitized world and an existential crisis brought on by time-telling smartphones, Glashütte’s enduring horologists are still creating timepieces of engineering excellence with a lot of tradition.

And these watches don’t come cheap. For example, the limited-edition GRAND LANGE 1 "25th Anniversary" watch in white gold has an official asking price of 43,700 euros. That’s per piece. Just 25 have been produced.

Largest watch manufacturers: A. Lange & Söhne, Glashütte Original, Nomos Glashütte

Number of watchmakers: 9

Number of employees: 2,900

Unemployment rate: 2.9 percent

Top sightseeing location on Tripadvisor: Deutsches Uhrenmuseum Glashütte