: Liebeserklärung an die Stadt der Seufzer 13. August 2018, 10:25 Uhr 1/10 The remnants of communism are still visible. The country's recent history, the distant past and unfinished projects shape much of the cityscape. © Horatiu Sovaiala für ZEIT ONLINE 2/10 Bucharest occasionally shows its more enchanting side. © Horatiu Sovaiala für ZEIT ONLINE 3/10 The city hits the dimmer switch at night. © Horatiu Sovaiala für ZEIT ONLINE 4/10 The busts of earlier times line Calea Victoriei. And, of course, churches. Churches. Churches. © Horatiu Sovaiala für ZEIT ONLINE 5/10 A hodgepodge of architectural styles: Here the Calea Victoriei, Victory Avenue, intersects with Regina Elisabeta, a magnificent boulevard. © Horatiu Sovaiala für ZEIT ONLINE 6/10 A splash of color in a sea of gray: In Bucharest, flowers are balm to the eyes. © Horatiu Sovaiala für ZEIT ONLINE 7/10 You can find these exceptional, once proud edifices from the 1920s on many corners. It's a style that was built exclusively in Romania. © Horatiu Sovaiala für ZEIT ONLINE 8/10 Bucharest is a forgiving city – which is why it deserves to be forgiven itself. That's easier to do when dusk falls. © Horatiu Sovaiala für ZEIT ONLINE 9/10 Romanian Modernism: It creeps up on you and before you know it, it's right in front of you. © Horatiu Sovaiala für ZEIT ONLINE 10/10 The small ornaments of yesteryear. The owners of many of these properties are nowhere to be found. © Horatiu Sovaiala für ZEIT ONLINE Jetzt teilen auf: Facebook Facebook twitter Twittern Flipboard Flippen Whatsapp WhatsApp Facebook Messenger Facebook Messenger Pocket Pocket Mail Mailen Artikel drucken
Kommentare