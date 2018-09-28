Lesen Sie diesen Text auf Deutsch

The only thing still standing is the cafeteria. They tore down almost everything else. The school building with the broken toilets is gone. Mr. Cobb's office, where he used to beat us with a wooden plank, no longer exists. The gymnasium where boys and girls had to sit separately so that no one could get pregnant is also gone. There's not much left of the high school in Oxford, Alabama, as I knew it.



Standing in its place today is a three-story concrete block with small windows and a roof supported by Roman columns. It's shortly before 2 p.m. and seventh period is about to end. The yellow school buses, the same ones we used to ride, are waiting in the parking lot. The asphalt shimmers. The doors swing open and the students fan out into the afternoon heat, carrying their books in front of their chests, just as they did back then. At first, I didn't understand why we weren't allowed to wear backpacks like we did back at home in Germany. But then a friend told me: The principal wanted to make sure nobody smuggled in a weapon.



That was 10 years ago. I was 16 and I wanted to get away from Münsterland, away from my Catholic high school. When I filled out my application for an exchange year in the United States, I thought of Florida or New York. When I received a letter notifying me of my placement a few weeks later, I learned I would be sent to Oxford, Alabama.



When I boarded the yellow school bus on my first day in the summer of 2008, Ms. Short, the bus driver, said, "Sit right up front with me, sweetie." She pointed to the double seat right behind her, and I did what she said. We drove off – into a country that we are all familiar with. From the news, from school and from taking vacations with rental cars in California. I also thought I knew everything there was to know – until I sat on the bus behind Ms. Short and I realized that I had no clue whatsoever. And that no one else did either.



Oxford is located on Interstate 20, one of the biggest drug routes in the U.S. Southeast. There are few proper jobs and every fifth resident lives below the poverty line. There are few other places in the country where education levels are as low, the number of violent crimes as high and the religiousness more extreme. During the last presidential election, 69 percent of eligible voters here cast their ballots for Donald Trump.



When liberal, cosmopolitan America looks at the people in this area, it sees racists, anti-social persons, scum. For me, for one year, they were neighbors, classmates and friends. Since then I've been connected with them on Facebook, my window to see what's happening in Oxford and how the people I used to ride together with on the bus to school are doing.



As my friends in Germany began vocational training or went off to college, most-wanted photos began popping up on Facebook of people I knew in Oxford. They were wanted in connection with robbery or theft. Jessica posted baby photos. At 27, she had just had her third child from the second man. Megean shared a photo of her keyring with a white pendant reading, "Clean for nine months." Robert* wasn't posting anything anymore, but occasionally someone would write "R.I.P." on his wall.

Almost 10 years exactly to the date of my first day at Oxford High School, I traveled back to Alabama one more time to track down my old schoolmates.