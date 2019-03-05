Lesen Sie diesen Text auf Deutsch

Do we Europeans know ourselves? Do those of us not from France know how the French truck-driver who joined the yellow-vests actually thinks? What about the Poles who vote for PiS and the Hungarians who support Viktor Orbán? Do some in Britain regret their vote in favor of Brexit? What about the Greeks, who used to make a daily appearance in the German media but who have lately faded from the spotlight? Do we Europeans know enough about each other?

We're not so sure. That's why we have joined forces with other European media outlets to launch Europe Talks, a platform to bring together people with divergent political views from across Europe for face-to-face debates. From today until the European Parliament elections in May, you will find a small box on the ZEIT ONLINE website and on the pages of 15 media partners. Included are seven politically controversial yes-or-no questions that are currently under debate in many EU countries. Should all European countries reintroduce strict national border controls? Should rich European countries support those states that are less well-off?

Once you have answered these seven questions and subsequently registered, we will try to bring you together with another European from a neighboring country – someone who has answered the questions completely differently. In mid-April, we will introduce you to your debate partner. As soon as both of you have agreed to a meeting, you can establish contact to each other via email. It is quite possible that you won't share the same native language and will have to communicate in English or another language you might have in common.

On the afternoon of May 11, you then have a choice: Either you get on the train, climb into your car or board an airplane to meet your debate partner in person at a place of your choosing for a walk or a coffee. Or you meet up in a video conference for your debate about Europe. If all goes well, strangers from Belgium and France, Austria and Italy, Germany and Poland will meet up for a face-to-face discussion. We will also be inviting some participants to Brussels, where we will be holding a festival together with our media partners at the conclusion of Europe Talks.

Does the idea sound familiar? You may already have heard of Germany Talks, or even participated in the event. In the last two years, ZEIT ONLINE and its media partners have brought together more than 30,000 people with conflicting political views for political, one-on-one discussions in Germany. What started as a small ZEIT ONLINE idea has since grown into My Country Talks – an international platform that has been utilized in an ever-growing number of countries, such as Norway, Italy, Denmark, Austria and Switzerland. In this year alone, around 10 discussion events are planned, including in Finland (Suomi Puhuu), in Belgium (Het Grote Gelijk) and in Britain.

With Europe Talks, we are now trying something new. For the first time, we will be setting up debates between people with competing political viewpoints from several EU countries. And for the first time, we will be pairing people not just from within a single country, but across national borders.

To make this possible, ZEIT ONLINE is partnering with a large network of European media outlets: arte.tv in France and Germany, the weekly newspaper Capital in Bulgaria, the news website Delfi in Estonia and Latvia, De Standaard and Knaack in Belgium, Der Standard in Austria, the paper EfSyn in Greece, the Financial Times in Britain, daily Gazeta Wyborcza in Poland, the newspaper Helsingin Sanomat in Finland, HuffPost, La Repubblica and SkyTG24 in Italy, Morgenbladet in Norway and Politiken in Denmark. All of these media outlets will be asking their readers the same seven questions in the hopes of matching them up with their political mirror image in a different country.



If our experiment is successful, May 11 could see hundreds, or even thousands, of people meeting up with someone else from Europe, with unclear outcomes. It could very well be that a few Europeans will get to know their continent a bit better than before.