Lesen Sie diesen Text auf Deutsch

On Oct. 30, around 800 people gathered at two symbolically important locations in eastern and western Germany to discuss the current state of democracy 30 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall. In the Church of Our Lady in Dresden and St. Paul's Church in Frankfurt, participants in Germany Talks met with politicians, scientists, representatives of foundations and authors. The simultaneous conferences in the two cities bore the title, "ZEIT for Democracy - Germany Talks."

The double event opened this year's Germany Talks debate series. The project, initiated by ZEIT ONLINE, is now in its third year. It encourages people with widely diverging political views to sit down and talk to one another. This year, a total of 14,000 people took part. Close to 7,000 of those conversations took place on Oct. 30 all across Germany.

This year's discussion topics included whether men and women in Germany enjoy the same opportunities, the effects of migration and German-Russian relations. Six media partners led by ZEIT ONLINE organized the events. The other five included the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, the Sächsische Zeitung, the Weser-Kurier and Berliner Zeitung dailies as well as Chrismon magazine and the website evangelisch.de.

In Dresden, Florian Illies, the bestselling author and head of the Rowohlt publishing house, called upon participants to not only exchange arguments, but to also consider their conversation partners' life experiences and aspirations. This can facilitate better mutual understanding, he said. Illies also cautioned against the temptation to "slam one's fist against the table" and leave. As boring as it may sometimes be, he said, finding compromises is a fundamental part of democracy.

"We Are East Germans in the East and East Germans in the West"

In Frankfurt, Werner D'Inka, the publisher of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, spoke about the importance of conflict in a democracy and called upon the audience to "have at each other. Fight. Talk. Get to know other opinions." Book author and ZEIT ONLINE journalist Jana Hensel mentioned the different senses of belonging that are still prevalent in eastern and western Germany. "No matter where we are, we are East Germans in the East and East Germans in the West. West Germans are only West Germans in the East. Otherwise they're simply Germans." The businessman Tarek Müller said during the debate: "I don't like generalizations much. I'd prefer it if we didn't speak of east and west but of neglected or well-developed regions, and if we aimed for harmonization within Germany."

In Dresden, economics professor Armin Falk shared the first research findings about Germany Talks. He and a team at the University of Bonn conducted a study of the project in 2018. One of the things they discovered was that a two-hour conversation was enough to reduce prejudices between people with different political views. Looking back on the heated debates of the past few months, Falk said there was a time when German society was even more polarized than it is now. Despite all the current differences, it's important to keep that in mind, he said.

In view of the latest election results in the eastern German state of Thuringia, where close to a quarter of the votes went to the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany party, democracy researcher Wolfgang Merkel advised against a political coalition between the conservative Christian Democratic Union and the leftist Left Party. Both parties had too little in common, he said. Instead, he recommended that state leaders form a minority government, following the model of "the best democracies we know" in the Scandinavian countries.