Drawings are seen on a window as children play outside a family centre and kindergarden at the Gropiusstadt quarter in Berlin on March 19, 2018. - Chancellor Angela Merkel touted Germany as a country "in which we live well and happily" during her re-election campaign. But those words ring hollow to the one in five children living in poverty in Europe's top economy, with little prospect of climbing the social ladder. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP) (Photo credit should read TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images)

© Tobias Schwarz/AFP/Getty Images