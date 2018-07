An Amnesty International activist holds a picture of Saudi blogger Raif Badawi during a protest against his flogging punishment on January 29, 2015 in front of Saudi Arabia's embassy to Germany in Berlin. The 30-year-old Saudi has been sentenced to 1,000 lashes for insulting Islam and is serving a 10-year jail term - a case which has drawn widespread international criticism. AFP PHOTO / TOBIAS SCHWARZ (Photo credit should read TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images)

© Tobias Schwarz/AFP/Getty Images