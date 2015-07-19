Lesen Sie diesen Text auf Deutsch

Watching Abe Foxman wiping the tears off his face in public, in front of an audience of about one thousand people, is an experience that one is not likely to witness often, if ever again. But this just happened at a recent Tribute to Abe Foxman that took place at the Waldorf Astoria in New York.

This was not the only exceptional experience that took place at the Waldorf. I’ve been to many events at the Waldorf, more than I care to count, but this one topped them all. First off: the food. I’d never tried pierogies with honey, until this Tribute. "Delicious," is a word that could barely describe it. What’s more, everywhere one went, even just at the reception, there were mountains of food of all sorts, all kinds, all tastes and all sizes. Abe loves big sizes and he cherishes best of tastes, and on this evening he shared that with all of us.

Abe, who spent half a century fighting Jew haters, is leaving the arena with the most powerful rebuke he could have given to Jew haters everywhere. If any of them were to show up there, watching Jews having such a kingly feast, he would have plotzed and immediately died of huge disappointment and rage. If Adolf Hitler, say, woke up from his grave, wherever it might be, and showed up to this Tribute, he would fly back to his grave. That evening is the biggest nightmare for any Jew hater anywhere.

Among the friends showing up, and delivering speeches of praise to Abe, were: US Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power and President Barack Obama’s national security advisor, Susan Rice. Some delivered their praise in pre-taped messages, including: President George W. Bush and Obama. The most surprising element of the evening was the fact that the pope and the Saudi king didn’t show up.

I’ve known Abe for years, at times I’ve yelled at him as well, but I always recognized the fact that Abe is the last of the Mohicans. In the assembly line of heaven, where reportedly they create people, they don’t manufacture this kind anymore. Like him or hate him, Abe is one of kind. Always was.

For many years, Abe Foxman’s name was synonymous with the name of Anti-Defamation League. To this day, when people say ADL, you can’t tell if they mean Abe Foxman the man or ADL the institution.

That’s Abe Foxman, the exceptional American Jew of our time.

Abe started with the ADL fifty years ago, and served at the helm as its national director for twenty-eight of those years..

I’m about to leave New York for a long stretch of time and so I sit down with Abe prior to my departure, asking him to sum up for me his years at the ADL, his feelings about anti-Semitism here and abroad, his thoughts about Obama and about American Jews and other issues.

Our conversation, most of it, follows.

Let me ask you: Is the state of anti-Semitism better or worse after the 28 years, or the 50 years?

"The answer is ‘yes’ to both. On one hand it’s better and on one hand it’s worse."

Explain!

"I’d say that in the United States it’s significantly better; it’s gotten better in the last fifty years. In this country, when I started for example, the level of anti-Semitism as measured by attitudes was about one third; one third of the American public in the fifties was infected by anti-Semitism. Today, America is not immune but the level of anti-Semitism is about 10, 12 percent. It’s still pretty serious, because it means that 35, 40 million Americans are seriously infected with the disease of anti-Semitism, but legislation, litigation, education, all of these things, cumulatively, have had an impact. But I think, probably the most important thing is that in this country our laws permit you to be a bigot, an anti-Semite. In Europe you have laws against anti-Semitism, not here. Why? Because in this country, even though the law says you can be a bigot, the society, the pressure of society, is such that there are consequences, a public consequence, to being an anti-Semite. Here, if you are in business and you engage in anti-Semitism, you’re not going to succeed very much. You remember Mel Gibson? He was a great hero of Hollywood: the best producer, the best director, and the best actor. And he revealed himself as an anti-Semite. He went all the way down. Not because of legislation, not because of litigation, but because the American people reject this."

But this rejection started with legislation, correct?

"Yes."

If ADL did not exist, do you think the level of anti-Semitism in this country would be the same as it is now?

"This is for somebody else to say."

What do you think?