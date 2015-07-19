Lesen Sie diesen Text auf Deutsch
Watching Abe Foxman wiping the tears off his face in public, in front of an audience of about one thousand people, is an experience that one is not likely to witness often, if ever again. But this just happened at a recent Tribute to Abe Foxman that took place at the Waldorf Astoria in New York.
This was not the only exceptional experience that took place at the Waldorf. I’ve been to many events at the Waldorf, more than I care to count, but this one topped them all. First off: the food. I’d never tried pierogies with honey, until this Tribute. "Delicious," is a word that could barely describe it. What’s more, everywhere one went, even just at the reception, there were mountains of food of all sorts, all kinds, all tastes and all sizes. Abe loves big sizes and he cherishes best of tastes, and on this evening he shared that with all of us.
Abe, who spent half a century fighting Jew haters, is leaving the arena with the most powerful rebuke he could have given to Jew haters everywhere. If any of them were to show up there, watching Jews having such a kingly feast, he would have plotzed and immediately died of huge disappointment and rage. If Adolf Hitler, say, woke up from his grave, wherever it might be, and showed up to this Tribute, he would fly back to his grave. That evening is the biggest nightmare for any Jew hater anywhere.
Among the friends showing up, and delivering speeches of praise to Abe, were: US Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power and President Barack Obama’s national security advisor, Susan Rice. Some delivered their praise in pre-taped messages, including: President George W. Bush and Obama. The most surprising element of the evening was the fact that the pope and the Saudi king didn’t show up.
I’ve known Abe for years, at times I’ve yelled at him as well, but I always recognized the fact that Abe is the last of the Mohicans. In the assembly line of heaven, where reportedly they create people, they don’t manufacture this kind anymore. Like him or hate him, Abe is one of kind. Always was.
For many years, Abe Foxman’s name was synonymous with the name of Anti-Defamation League. To this day, when people say ADL, you can’t tell if they mean Abe Foxman the man or ADL the institution.
That’s Abe Foxman, the exceptional American Jew of our time.
Abe started with the ADL fifty years ago, and served at the helm as its national director for twenty-eight of those years..
I’m about to leave New York for a long stretch of time and so I sit down with Abe prior to my departure, asking him to sum up for me his years at the ADL, his feelings about anti-Semitism here and abroad, his thoughts about Obama and about American Jews and other issues.
Our conversation, most of it, follows.
Let me ask you: Is the state of anti-Semitism better or worse after the 28 years, or the 50 years?
"The answer is ‘yes’ to both. On one hand it’s better and on one hand it’s worse."
Explain!
"I’d say that in the United States it’s significantly better; it’s gotten better in the last fifty years. In this country, when I started for example, the level of anti-Semitism as measured by attitudes was about one third; one third of the American public in the fifties was infected by anti-Semitism. Today, America is not immune but the level of anti-Semitism is about 10, 12 percent. It’s still pretty serious, because it means that 35, 40 million Americans are seriously infected with the disease of anti-Semitism, but legislation, litigation, education, all of these things, cumulatively, have had an impact. But I think, probably the most important thing is that in this country our laws permit you to be a bigot, an anti-Semite. In Europe you have laws against anti-Semitism, not here. Why? Because in this country, even though the law says you can be a bigot, the society, the pressure of society, is such that there are consequences, a public consequence, to being an anti-Semite. Here, if you are in business and you engage in anti-Semitism, you’re not going to succeed very much. You remember Mel Gibson? He was a great hero of Hollywood: the best producer, the best director, and the best actor. And he revealed himself as an anti-Semite. He went all the way down. Not because of legislation, not because of litigation, but because the American people reject this."
But this rejection started with legislation, correct?
"Yes."
If ADL did not exist, do you think the level of anti-Semitism in this country would be the same as it is now?
"This is for somebody else to say."
What do you think?
Dear Mr. Tenenbom, dear Mr. Foxman (I)
I have the feeling that in this article there is a strong emphasis concerning Jewish accomplishments. Where this need can't be met, out of criticism from outsiders, there is a swift shift towards self-closure. I would like to tell you that I can understand this.
My belief is that the mass killing of Jews during the Nazi-period in Germany caused an indescribable pain, that can never be undone. I also belief that the wish to erase the Jewish people so drastically was strangely connected, not to the big differences between Jews and Germans (as the two worlds were often intertwined), but due to the actual similarity of the two. It was like killing a brother, an event for which apologies will never be enough. Or you can describe it as killing a part of your personality that is inherently yours, which you want to get rid off, but which you can never kill, because it is YOU, and the attempt just causes endless suffering.
I have not lived through this trauma and I don't know what it is like to be part of a people that was seriously threatened to be extinct. I only know that after such an event I would make sure nobody was messing with me again, ever! This is why I understand the politics of Israel and this is why I understand your strong call against Anti-Semitism throughout the world.
Dear Mr. Tenenbom, dear Mr. Foxman (II)
What I actually wanted to say is this: What I learned from German Jewish writers and artists while growing up is: tenderness. A strong tenderness, I have seen in no other culture. Although you state in the article that most of all American Jews have indeed accomplished attaining many high profile political, financial and cultural positions, I belief what the world needs most from you now is that you open yourself to this great tenderness again. This is a not a request, this is a helpless wish.
Maybe it is not time yet to say what one wishes from the other. Maybe it is not even time yet to talk about each other’s accomplishments, let alone failures. Maybe it is just time to say: I am glad that you are on this planet, with me, and that you are loved and that you belong. Or maybe, forget all these words and just feel the warm hug of your brother.
Greetings from a young Berliner.
Abe Foxman
A great example how strongly we are influenced by our environment and yet how desperately some of us seek to gain influence upon society.
"I see in Europe how much worse it can be"
A tilt bingo jackpot! Let translate all this sundry comments out of this "German section" from your very awesome Interview. Abe, afterwards i think you should have not said "worse". Its not only "worse", this Europe, its full from Jew-Haters. Europe became a Jew-Hating scene. And, i think, not only as a result of this "Arab immigration". Europe was antisemitic ever but the Arabs there are only welcome allies for the eternal Jew-Haters in this Europe!
Even so, thanks, Abe! Thanks for your backing into all this years!