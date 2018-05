TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY JAY DESHMUKH AND ABDELHALIM ABDALLAH Syrian refugee Fares al-Bashawat (L) sits with his 10-year-old son Nemr at a house in the Egyptian port city of Alexandria on April 23, 2015, as he hopes to cross the Mediterranean to Europe to join his wife and two of his daughters who already reached Italy. The UNHCR says around 219,000 people crossed the Mediterranean and 3,500 died in 2014, and so far in 2015 more than 35,000 asylum seekers and migrants have reached southern Europe.

© MOHAMED EL-SHAHED/AFP/Getty Images