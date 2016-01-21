Lesen Sie diesen Text auf Deutsch

Just a few weeks ago, a new refugee hostel opened up just 100 meters away from the ZEIT ONLINE newsroom in Berlin. Recently, we went to the shelter to ask if anyone there wanted to talk to us about men, women and their relationships with one another. After all, following the New Year's Eve sexual assaults in Cologne, everybody is talking about Arab men, but almost nobody is talking to them.

Four men immediately agreed, all of them from Syria and recent arrivals to Germany. They are very different: Mohammad F. is a married, 59-year-old carpenter with 12 children. Mamoun H. is a single, 32-year-old energy engineer. And the Kurdish brothers Ammar and Mohammad B., 22 and 21 years old, respectively, say they would currently be enrolled in university if it weren't for the war in Syria. For our discussion, the four men were joined by Hassan, a security guard at the refugee hostel. He translated their comments from Arabic.

ZEIT ONLINE: We want to talk with you about women. Have you all heard about what happened in Cologne on New Year's Eve?

Only Mamoun H. nods, while the others answer in the negative. We explain what happened as far as is known.

ZEIT ONLINE: Mamoun, what was your first thought when you heard about what happened?

Mamoun H.: I was shocked. Most of all because the perpetrators were apparently Muslim Arabs. They must be dealt with in strict accordance with German law.

Ammar B.: Tough penalties, like we have. In Damascus, a man once hugged and kissed a tourist on the street against her will. He was sentenced to six months in prison.

ZEIT ONLINE: Did that happen a lot in Syria? Sexual assaults on women?

Mamoun: No, actually not. Prior to the war, Syria was always a very respectful society.

Mohammad F.: I can’t imagine that Syrians were involved. All the refugees know how thankful they have to be to Germany. Plus, the Koran forbids violence against women.

ZEIT ONLINE: Most of the suspects are men from Muslim countries, and there are supposedly Syrians among them as well.

Mohammad F.: Of course there are aggressive people among us as well. But in reality, they aren't interested in religion; rather they simply have a bad character. In my city, such people harassed women who didn't wear the niqab. But three-quarters of the population aren’t like that.

Mamoun: Before Islamic State, treatment of women in my town near Aleppo was okay. But now they can’t make any decisions of their own anymore. They have to stay at home. Even if they badly need a doctor, they can only go if a man drives the car for them.

ZEIT ONLINE: What was it like prior to IS?

Mamoun: There were certainly people who interpreted the religion such that a woman couldn’t be anything other than a wife. But apart from those few, there was respect between men and women.

ZEIT ONLINE: And what about where you are from, Ammar and Mohammad?

Ammar: With us Kurds, the problem is almost that the women are too harsh in their treatment of men (laughs). Half of the Kurdish fighters are women. They also don't have to wear the niqab. Women enjoy all of the freedoms.