UN peacekeeping forces patrol during presidential and legislatives elections in the streets of the Muslim PK-5 district of Bangui on December 30, 2015. Voters in the Central African Republic flocked to the polls on December 30 in presidential and parliamentary elections seen as vital to restore stability after years of inter-religious bloodshed. UN troops were patrolling the neighbourhood which has been a focal point in clashes between rebels from the Muslim minority and Christian militias and where five people were killed during a referendum on December 13 that paved the way for the vote. / AFP / ISSOUF SANOGO (Photo credit should read ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP/Getty Images)

© Issouf Sanogo/AFP/Getty Images