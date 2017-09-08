Lesen Sie diesen Text auf Deutsch

Dear Angela Merkel,

I saw you last night at the town square in Finsterwalde. After my son got home from school, we drove from Berlin to Brandenburg to your campaign rally, not only because I was reporting on it, but also because he wanted to see you. He wouldn't have been willing to drive as far to see your Social Democratic challenger Martin Schulz. I don't know if one could describe a nine-year-old child as a fan, but I do know that he admires you and, in a way befitting a child, always speaks positively of you. He speaks the same way about Barack Obama, but not Donald Trump.

He sat in the front row during your speech, not even 10 meters away from the stage – you may have seen him. He sat there in a red jacket, surrounded by grandmas and grandpas with umbrellas and ponchos, listening attentively. At least to the extent possible, because you were barely audible over the horrific barrage of catcalls from the many people who came to boo at you and chant, "Get lost, get lost!" It went on for almost an hour until you had left. It was terrible.

But let me start back to the beginning. When we arrived in Finsterwalde, I initially thought we had gotten lost. I began having doubts, thinking we had made a mistake and come to the wrong city, because there was nothing to indicate you would be speaking here that evening, about two weeks before the election. I honestly didn't see a single sign. As is so often the case in eastern Germany, we drove past countless construction sites and detours as we made our way to the city center. We then parked the car in a desolate parking lot and walked the few steps to the square. Only then did we see the stage and the wooden benches that had been set up in a sealed-off circle.

Jana Hensel is a novelist and writer who hails from Leipzig. Her first novel, Keinland, recently appeared in German.

Stewards working for your Christian Democratic Union party handed out ponchos and, after I managed to convince my son to put on one of the giant, plastic capes, we sat down in the first row in front of the stage. The sun kept poking out of the dark clouds, casting a beautiful red light on Finsterwalde's town square, which almost looked like a theater or movie set. As you know, many city centers in the states that formerly belonged to East Germany look like this. The buildings have been splendidly restored and the sidewalks have been lovingly paved with assorted cobblestones. This stretch of land between the Baltic Sea and the Ore Mountains really couldn't be any lovelier. It's a gentle Germany. Beautiful too. Young and old at the same time. But it also seems to be somehow malaised, forgotten in its emptiness, and, as such, somewhat brutal.

The speaker on the stage announced you would be arriving in a few minutes. The square had now filled up. A smaller group of people sat around us on the wooden benches, but the larger group remained behind the cordons. Just after 7 p.m., everything grew quiet on the square. The speaker on the stage had stopped talking, the music quit playing and the rain had dispersed. All the people who had just been standing around and chatting were now silent. All were waiting for you with great anticipation.