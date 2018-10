TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY RICHARD CARTERThe offices of the farright NPD party in Grevesmuehlen, near Jamel in the north east German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, are pictured on February 1, 2011. Far-right extremist, Sven Krueger has his offices in Grevesmuehlen and lives in Jamel, where around six of these houses are home to neo-Nazis, said Birgit and Horst Lohmeyer, a couple fighting a high-profile campaign to tell the world about Jamel. The Lohmeyers moved here from Hamburg, Germany's second city and main port, in 2004, hoping to swap the big-town life for their dream of a rustic farmhouse in an idyllic country setting. But that dream turned swiftly to a nightmare as far-right extremists moved to the village. AFP PHOTO / ODD ANDERSEN (Photo credit should read ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

