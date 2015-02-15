Translated from the German original

I. Lost Sons

Somewhere to the east, in a crumbling, violent world – as we have learned from images and storytellers – lives an evil horde of bearded, black-clad men who scream, shoot and cut people’s heads off. They invoke Islam and seek to establish a caliphate, a state, and perhaps even more: an empire. There was al-Qaida and its horrific attack on the Twin Towers, and there is the appalling Boko Haram. But IS, the "Islamic State", is different. It isn't just a terror organization wreaking chaos. It is even worse, a terror organization that is establishing order. A terror order, to be exact.

Caliphate? The word is reminiscent of Tales from a Thousand and One Nights or of the comic character Haroun El Poussah. The caliphate is a system of rule born of the Sunni-Ottoman union of religion and power and of the dream of direct descendancy from the Prophet. It is the vision of universal harmony between space and time, in spirit and in law. Kemal Atatürk put an end to the dream in 1928, as a quick Google search will show, to establish modern nation-states in its stead. But the dream has returned – as a nightmare for the West and what it has become, after the failure of national democracies and socially domesticated capitalism.

Nation Building in the Islamic world only became possible once the caliphate was done away with. Now, with those nations falling apart, the dream of the caliphate has returned along with the dream of using violence to overcome religious and ideological divisions. Lots of violence. Savage violence. The "Islamic State" is the bloody avant-garde of this movement and has everything that such a movement needs: a framework for legitimacy, sources of capital, open and covert allies, a command structure, a more or less charismatic leader, an effective propaganda department, military and paramilitary fighting forces, flags, slogans and even something like an anthem.

The Author Georg Seeßlen is a German culture critic focussing on the political implications of entertainment media. He has published several books on movie and television aesthetics. Seeßlen was born in 1948 and lives in Bavaria.

Does that make for a coherent "story"? It’s not for nothing that Jordan’s Queen Rania, apparently eager to become the voice of counter-propaganda, called for opposition to the IS "narrative." Within this narrative, from the perspective of its opponents, violence is a bad means to achieve an equally undesirable end. The protagonists, however, believe that violence is both the means and the end.

But a second account of jihad holds that precisely this violence – the tool of the trade for holy warriors who find their fulfillment in slaughtering others and, ultimately, being slaughtered themselves – is the idea pushing the movement forward to ever more killing and dying. That this violence itself is the true fascination. This account holds that the construction of an "Islamic state" has entered into a unique concord with self-fulfilling and self-pleasuring terror.

If it is true that around a third of IS fighters come from distant shores, at least 450 from Germany alone (and, in comparison to countries like Denmark and Belgium, Germany recruits relatively few jihadists), then a third narrative must be considered: the story of the decay of the West, of liberalism and of civil society in the midst of post-democracy and free-market capitalism. It is the story of lost sons.

The narrative of recruits to the jihad and to the terror regime has a simple form. It is the pull from the initial promise of a spiritual alternative to the "filth" of competitive liberalism to bloody acts of violence. The proclamation of "Islamic State’s" establishment, delivered in October of 2006 – also available in video form – includes a declaration in part four ("The Duty to Support the Islamic State") of subservience to the one and only goal: "Starting with words and ending with blood."





II. Brutal Images

Where do the three IS narratives intersect and where do they diverge? On the one hand, there is the attraction to terror as such, the "fanatical" bliss unleashed by the radical reduction of complexity to an "us versus them" approach, one which would seem to be part of all narratives of modernization and trivialization. On the other hand, though, there are the extensive justifications in the name of the Koran – and it is no accident that IS founded a "Ministry of Shari’a Council" early on. Several measures have been taken in connection with these justification efforts. A scholarly debate on the feasibility of declaring loyalty to an invisible leader, for example, led to the increased media presence of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and a number of videos showing jihadists declaring their loyalty to him – videos that in turn had their own aesthetic-propagandistic effect.

Islamic State's brutal production of images is invariably seen in the West as a provocation and as an attack – as a particular form of all-or-nothing propaganda, which it certainly is. But it is also an expression of the internal contradictions inherent in the movement itself. It falls prey to a kind of escalation imperative – one which, on the path from decapitations to incinerations (which are banned by the Koran), is constantly shadowed by the question as to which horrors are still "fascinating" and which are merely repulsive. And the question as to where the dividing line might be between a religion in the form of terror and terror as religion. Much has to happen between the senders and the recipients of such messages. The dream of great simplification is communicated in the most complex of manners.