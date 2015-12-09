Read the German version of this article
I recently renewed my German visa for the fourth time. I've been living in Berlin for five years now, but this was my first interview at the Ausländerbehörde – where the officer inspects my bank account transactions, my health insurance records, my tax documents, pretty much everything except for my pant size – which I've gotten through by speaking only German. In previous years I've always hit a stumbling point (probably the point where the officer asks how much money I make), and reverted to English. Something about the experience of trying to convince a person in a position of authority that I really belong here gets me too flustered to remember my participles.
At first I felt triumphant leaving the meeting, visa in hand, but on the subway ride home from Moabit I couldn't stop myself from replaying the interview in my head. I knew I'd messed up nearly every sentence. Das Konto. Die Anmeldung. Scheiße. My pride turned quickly to shame.
Living in Berlin, shame is a feeling that arises almost every time I open my mouth and try to pronounce an Umlaut. I'm not the first to complain – German is a notoriously difficult language to master. In 1880 Mark Twain wrote one of the most slaying critiques in his essay The Awful German Language. "Surely there is not another language that is so slipshod and systemless, and so slippery and elusive to the grasp", he wrote. "One is washed about in it, hither and thither, in the most helpless way; and when at last he thinks he has captured a rule which offers firm ground to take a rest on amid the general rage and turmoil of the ten parts of speech, he turns over the page and reads, 'Let the pupil make careful note of the following exceptions.' He runs his eye down and finds that there are more exceptions to the rule than instances of it. So overboard he goes again, to hunt for another Ararat and find another quicksand."
I probably don't need to reiterate to you, dear German reader, the difficulty of grasping verbs that halve themselves and flee to opposite ends of a sentence; of picking apart compound words that clump together like they are cold and desperately seeking warmth from each other's bodies; of decoding genders that flip and waffle and neutralize themselves according to what is being done to them. This language is rocky terrain. But lots of languages are hard to learn. I've struggled through learning some others, with plenty of embarrassment, but until moving to Germany I had never experienced such an intense linguistic shame. The shame goes far beyond my struggle with the technical aspects of the language. The shame is about what happens when I try to speak it in real life situations.
Let me explain some of the games I get to play with native German speakers on a daily basis. (These examples are true stories.)
1. The Don’t-Understand-You Game
I enter the cooking department of Karstadt in search of a wooden spoon for my kitchen. I don’t find the spoons right away, so I find an employee and ask: "Haben Sie Holzlöffel?"
The employee looks at me blankly.
"Was?"
"Holzlöffel", I say, beginning to doubt the words even as they come out of my mouth. "Für kochen. Kochlöffel."
"Sprechen Sie Deutsch?"
"Ja", I say very slowly. "Ich spreche Deutsch. Ich suche einen Löffel? Kochlöffel? Holzlöffel?"
He shakes his head, pretending not to understand a word I’ve said, and just says: "Haben wir nicht." As he moves away I see that he’s been standing in front of the spoon rack.
2. The Switcheroo
I’m at a big dinner at the house of a German friend. Everyone is speaking German.
"Die Kartoffeln sind sehr lecker", I say to the host.
"Thanks", he says in (bad) English. "They have much butter."
"Oh", I say, switching to English to follow suit. "Butter is always a good idea."
He turns to the rest of the table and says loudly: "None of these Americans ever tries to learn German anymore. We are all speaking English with them now, to make it easy for them, and they don’t even try."
3. The Compliment Game
I’m having a conversation with two friends at a gallery opening. They’re speaking German, and I’m shy to join in, but I get up the courage to interject with a comment. Instead of responding to the content of my statement, one friend says: "Dein Deutsch ist ziemlich gut geworden!"
I say thank you, and try to continue the conversation, but the other friend blocks my way: "Ja, dein Deutsch hat sich sehr verbessert!"
The fact that I can’t participate without them calling attention to the fact that I am indeed speaking German makes me so self-conscious I immediately forget every word I’ve ever learned, and I sink back into silence.
Next time I see one of them she says: "Wow, dein Deutsch ist viel besser als letztes Mal!", belying the fact that it wasn’t good last time at all. I knew it.
These games used to seem like peculiar cultural quirks, not worth losing sleep over. In the last game, for instance, I assume the intention is good, meant to bolster my confidence, and it just backfires. But the longer I live here, working doggedly to smooth over my accent and get my prepositions sorted, and the longer these games persist, I have started to suspect that there’s something more going on. I will illustrate with one more anecdote, the story of a night when the game-playing turned sinister, less like Boggle and more like a linguistic Hunger Games.
Kommentare
Once you have mastered German, give Polish a try. My short grammar needs about 8 pages just to explain the ordinal numbers. Many people from there told me that they don't get why German is assumed to be complicated. So, as a beginner in Polish, I feel with you.
Elvia, I'm an American who has been in Germany for 23 years. What you describe has less to do with the difficulty of learning German (which can be mastered) and more with attitudes here. I have also lived in France and learned French (not so well). The French are terrible with foreigners learning French. They speak quickly when they see you need to slow down, correct you for not using the correct mood of the verb (German verbs are simple in comparison), and generally act as though they don't understand sentences they did.
Germans are terrible, too, but differently. They mainly strive to get free English lessons/practice from you while insinuating that you need to speak English, they don't. As you describe above. And the Germans act as though they don't understand you.
It's apparently worse in Japan: https://www.youtube.com/w...
In other words, it's similar most places. In the US, it's different because we expect foreigners to drop all associations with their home cultures -- hence all the monolingual second-generation Americans who wish their parents had spoken Greek/Thai etc. at home. Not sure that's better.
But it's no harder to assimilate here than elsewhere. And it's getting easier. Germany was much nastier and more closed in the 1980s. It gets better all the time:
http://www.heise.de/tp/ar...
And if I was able to write that article in German as an American without any proofreading, you will one day, too.
Ciao
Jede Sprachdifferenz ist so ud so und nochmal anders zu gebrauchen.
Das deckt sicher auch offenen Rassismus ab und kleine Machtspiele, aber auch Naivität, Zuviel-des-Guten, schlechte Laune - und was gerade in den Nachrichten kam.
Das Problem ist, dass allen in Ländern, in denen zwischen 15 und 25 % der Leute stramme Ausländerfeinde sind (also in allen Lädern, die ich kenne), natürlich Nicht-Muttersprachler immer wieder auf gemeine Machtdemonstrationen stoßen!
Und am anderen Ende der Skala immer noch die Unbedachtheit der meist selbst nie im Ausland mal selbst in einem schnellen Gespräch gelandeten Unhöflichen, der Ungeschickten, der gerade Müden oder Dummen...
So wie Sies schreiben, liebe Autorin, kommt es aber als alles irgendwie durch eine geheime Verbindung zusammengehalten rüber: Sprache (die keiner ändern kann und soll) und einer große Palette von sehr unterschiedlich motivierten Verhaltensweisen daher, die jede in einen Kontext gehören und den man auch nicht flachbügel sollte, m.E..
So ein wenig, als wenn ich nach einer Rede von Trumpp noch einer ungute Erfahrung mit einem amerikanischen Studenten anhänge und einen Blockbuster schließe würde: Dieses amerikanische Englisch hat was, irgendwie passt das zu diesen Amerikanern und vielleicht ist der Typ doch kein Zufall und dass diese Amis in Syrien bomben, aber Flüchtlinge nicht ins Land lassen..,
und nein: Das i .s Reihe von von m.E. völlig unzulässigen Sprüngen, wenn es um DIE Amerikaner o. ihre Sprache geht!
I guess, this is one of the atavistic German moments, when I instinctively and frantically start looking for any hiding place to cover up for being one of them. It just happens to be so. Too embarrassing.
It does not help to turn to the stated facts and try asseverate that the same happened to me with assistants at department stores who it turned out did not know the basics of their trade, but rather claimed this and that had never ever been seen around and, after confirming my ignorance, they scuttled off - apparently not a little affronted by my out-of-place request and relieved to leaving me to my own devices - while I knew all along what I asked for they had sold last year only, like every year, so the same was still likely to be about, somewhere near.
Neither does it help to confess that people sometimes tell me, too, I might not be German, because of the accent they cannot fathom and I laugh quietly and say "Who cares..." then get them back on topic, which they, in truth, had fancied deviating from - their loss, if it had worked...
But that someone in Germany would have expedited me and my party out of an eatery or a bar because we were speaking in English! - Oh, la-la! Well; never. Must have been Podunk where a chipmunk gets drunk as a skunk - but who wants to go there in the first place?
But no; I can see everything clearly: none of this might be helpful - and now I'll have to find a full ash tray to pour over my head...
The peculiar attitude the author describes isn't typical for Germans vs non-Europeans but exists just as well between different European nationals, even among nations that share a common language (French/Belgian/Swiss, Belgian/Dutch, German/Austrian/Swiss, English/Irish) albeit to a lesser extent. It just lies at the very heart of European nationalism.
You can for instance be a Belgian living in Holland or visa/versa with a native command of the language but yet still be seen as an outsider for life, purely on the basis of a non-local accent.
As an American this may be a hard thing to grasp but so is American gun culture, Middle-Eastern religious fanaticism or Asian obsessive materialism to us. Culture is a complex thing and many Europeans aren't always at ease in professional or other relationships with a person with a foreign accent or "imperfect" command of the language. I am not trying to defend or justify this attitude, just offering an explanation.
That such attitudes aren't always conducive for integration is obvious, but then again Europeans have never seen their continent as one of immigration. Call it a parochial mentality if you wish.
On a more positive note things are changing, especially in the smaller nations albeit at a very slow pace. Even the author must have noticed that.