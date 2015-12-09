Read the German version of this article



I recently renewed my German visa for the fourth time. I've been living in Berlin for five years now, but this was my first interview at the Ausländerbehörde – where the officer inspects my bank account transactions, my health insurance records, my tax documents, pretty much everything except for my pant size – which I've gotten through by speaking only German. In previous years I've always hit a stumbling point (probably the point where the officer asks how much money I make), and reverted to English. Something about the experience of trying to convince a person in a position of authority that I really belong here gets me too flustered to remember my participles.

At first I felt triumphant leaving the meeting, visa in hand, but on the subway ride home from Moabit I couldn't stop myself from replaying the interview in my head. I knew I'd messed up nearly every sentence. Das Konto. Die Anmeldung. Scheiße. My pride turned quickly to shame.

Elvia Wilk is an American writer living in Berlin. She is a contributing editor at "uncube magazine" and at "Rhizome" and is currently an editor for transmediale. She also writes fiction and poetry. As a guest contributor she also writes for "10 nach 8". © Clemens Jahn

Living in Berlin, shame is a feeling that arises almost every time I open my mouth and try to pronounce an Umlaut. I'm not the first to complain – German is a notoriously difficult language to master. In 1880 Mark Twain wrote one of the most slaying critiques in his essay The Awful German Language. "Surely there is not another language that is so slipshod and systemless, and so slippery and elusive to the grasp", he wrote. "One is washed about in it, hither and thither, in the most helpless way; and when at last he thinks he has captured a rule which offers firm ground to take a rest on amid the general rage and turmoil of the ten parts of speech, he turns over the page and reads, 'Let the pupil make careful note of the following exceptions.' He runs his eye down and finds that there are more exceptions to the rule than instances of it. So overboard he goes again, to hunt for another Ararat and find another quicksand."

I probably don't need to reiterate to you, dear German reader, the difficulty of grasping verbs that halve themselves and flee to opposite ends of a sentence; of picking apart compound words that clump together like they are cold and desperately seeking warmth from each other's bodies; of decoding genders that flip and waffle and neutralize themselves according to what is being done to them. This language is rocky terrain. But lots of languages are hard to learn. I've struggled through learning some others, with plenty of embarrassment, but until moving to Germany I had never experienced such an intense linguistic shame. The shame goes far beyond my struggle with the technical aspects of the language. The shame is about what happens when I try to speak it in real life situations.

Let me explain some of the games I get to play with native German speakers on a daily basis. (These examples are true stories.)

1. The Don’t-Understand-You Game

I enter the cooking department of Karstadt in search of a wooden spoon for my kitchen. I don’t find the spoons right away, so I find an employee and ask: "Haben Sie Holzlöffel?"

The employee looks at me blankly.

"Was?"

"Holzlöffel", I say, beginning to doubt the words even as they come out of my mouth. "Für kochen. Kochlöffel."

"Sprechen Sie Deutsch?"

"Ja", I say very slowly. "Ich spreche Deutsch. Ich suche einen Löffel? Kochlöffel? Holzlöffel?"

He shakes his head, pretending not to understand a word I’ve said, and just says: "Haben wir nicht." As he moves away I see that he’s been standing in front of the spoon rack.

2. The Switcheroo

I’m at a big dinner at the house of a German friend. Everyone is speaking German.

"Die Kartoffeln sind sehr lecker", I say to the host.

"Thanks", he says in (bad) English. "They have much butter."

"Oh", I say, switching to English to follow suit. "Butter is always a good idea."

He turns to the rest of the table and says loudly: "None of these Americans ever tries to learn German anymore. We are all speaking English with them now, to make it easy for them, and they don’t even try."

3. The Compliment Game

I’m having a conversation with two friends at a gallery opening. They’re speaking German, and I’m shy to join in, but I get up the courage to interject with a comment. Instead of responding to the content of my statement, one friend says: "Dein Deutsch ist ziemlich gut geworden!"

I say thank you, and try to continue the conversation, but the other friend blocks my way: "Ja, dein Deutsch hat sich sehr verbessert!"

The fact that I can’t participate without them calling attention to the fact that I am indeed speaking German makes me so self-conscious I immediately forget every word I’ve ever learned, and I sink back into silence.

Next time I see one of them she says: "Wow, dein Deutsch ist viel besser als letztes Mal!", belying the fact that it wasn’t good last time at all. I knew it.

These games used to seem like peculiar cultural quirks, not worth losing sleep over. In the last game, for instance, I assume the intention is good, meant to bolster my confidence, and it just backfires. But the longer I live here, working doggedly to smooth over my accent and get my prepositions sorted, and the longer these games persist, I have started to suspect that there’s something more going on. I will illustrate with one more anecdote, the story of a night when the game-playing turned sinister, less like Boggle and more like a linguistic Hunger Games.