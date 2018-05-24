Lesen Sie diesen Text auf Deutsch.

Someone at the Goethe Institute in Tel Aviv in the late 1970s and early 1980s must have had a deep understanding of contemporary music. They invited Hans-Joachim Hespos for a visit and, in around 1980, they also invited Dieter Schnebel. We were a group of active and curious young composers and students of Abel Ehrlich at the Rubin Academy of Music in Tel Aviv and we all took an instant liking to the soft-spoken Schnebel. He knew how to listen, he spoke to you as an equal and, most of all, he wrote music of a kind we had never before heard in Israel.



Chaya Czernowin is a composer and teaches at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachussetts.

Our excitement spread like wildfire. His work seemed to expand our consciousness. It was fresh, foreign and yet so close. It was so thoughtful, but also so spontaneous, even wild. We all showed up for a concert at the Tel Aviv Museum to hear "Glossolalie" and we talked for many hours about the piece's meaning, how it questioned our most solid assumptions about music. It had a musical theatricality to it, it was strange, almost absurd at times. It moved from slightly exaggerated pathos to humor, before becoming down to earth, humble or even kind of self-deprecating. We had to figure out how to approach such a spectrum of expressions and emotions – a breadth we did not even know was possible in music. It was clearly a defining moment for most of us, an experience which I, for one, will always carry with me.



I was extremely happy when, in 1982, Schnebel agreed to become my composition teacher. I studied under him for two years in Berlin. Going to a lesson at his home in Hektor Strasse was exactly like listening to "Glossolalie." I never knew what he was going to say, and he never said a lot. But the few words that did come from him always stirred a strong reaction in me.

"It is a political piece," he said of "Wind," a choir piece I was writing at the time, a piece which I considered to be about nature. His lessons had the same quality as his work: He would serve as a kind of a mirror, reflecting the question back at the one asking it.



This is also what characterizes Schnebel’s work in the 1960s and 1970s. Schnebel’s fellow composers Stockhausen, Ligeti, Boulez, Lachenmann, Nono, Kagel or Xenakis brought about new ways of working with the musical text, opening new avenues in response to the crisis at the beginning of the 20th century. They did so with a lot of the pathos that typifies revolutionaries – pathos that can be found in much of these composers' work. It is an approach which protagonizes the revolutionary as the militant force of his own revolution. Schnebel did not participate in this pathos. He was not seeking to militantly determine what is "the new" and what is "the old." He was not suggesting new avenues. Rather, he was studying the crisis, sticking with it, learning it from its psychological side, examining it as if it were a natural phenomenon.

Schnebel worked to mark the outer borders and moved to eliminate them as an evolutionary act of self-examination and questioning. His work "Missa Est (für Stimmen)," does not give a clear answer in regards to questions of material or ways of working with material. It is probing, constantly examining extreme musical or non-musical sonic situations. The piece is constantly bringing the fringe into the center. It includes so many ways of using the voice -- from pure breath noises to invented and real languages, from animal sounds to unidentified primal utterances and musical phrases -- all as an inquiry, not as an establishment of a "new language," but rather as a process of figuring out how and why something is perceived as musical language. A process of constant questioning. I think that right now, as young people are extending music toward the visual and toward the use of the performer's body, Schnebel’s approach is extremely inspiring and relevant, precisely because it did not partake in the revolutionary heroism.

I cannot finish writing this without mentioning something about Dieter that still affects me deeply. I received the news about the death of Dieter’s wife, Iris, quite late. Iris had Alzheimer's. Throughout her illness, Dieter took care of her all by himself. When I called to offer my condolences, he said to me: I so miss taking care of her. It was not a complaint, just love.

I think this is why the return of the question always had such vitality with Dieter. It was never just an exercise. It came from a deep sense of humility and real care.

