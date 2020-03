Polish composer Krzysztof Penderecki conducts the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra during a performance of his Polish Requiem in Tel Aviv February 12, 2014. Penderecki, one of the world's most celebrated living composers, says his music bears witness to the harrowing history of his native Poland in the 20th century. Now 80 but showing no signs of slowing down, Penderecki is performing with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra this week in Israeli cities his Polish Requiem, a monumental composition with soloists and choir first performed 30 years ago. Picture taken February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly (ISRAEL - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY PROFILE)

