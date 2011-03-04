Modehaus Balmain : Glanz geradlinig Mit Metallics und puristischen Schnitten zeigte Balmain eine Kollektion, in der selbst das Schwarz schimmerte. Opulente Details waren Pailletten und Fell. 4. März 2011, 16:29 Uhr 1/12 © Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images 2/12 © Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images 3/12 © Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images 4/12 © Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images 5/12 © Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images 6/12 © Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images 7/12 © Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images 8/12 © Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images 9/12 © Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images 10/12 © Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images 11/12 © Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images 12/12 © Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Jetzt teilen auf: Facebook Facebook twitter Twittern Flipboard Flippen Whatsapp WhatsApp Facebook Messenger Facebook Messenger Pocket Pocket Mail Mailen Artikel drucken Schlagwörter Paris, Lady Gaga, Christian Dior S.A., Bekleidung
