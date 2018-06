epa04052590 Ukrainians gather on the Independence Square during the continuing protest in Kiev, Ukraine, 02 February 2014. Kiev and other cities in Ukraine have been riled by often violent street riots since late November 2013, when Yanukovych reneged on a trade agreement with EU and opted for closer ties with Moscow instead. Protesters in Ukraine continued to occupy government buildings on 30 January, hours after parliament approved an amnesty for the hundreds of people jailed during weeks of demonstrations on the condition that the buildings are vacated and the protests end. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

