Jet fighters of the Saudi Royal air force performs during the graduation ceremony of the 83rd batch of King Faisal Air Academy (KFAA) students that was attended by Saudi Deputy Premier and Minister of Defense Crown Prince Salman bin Abdulaziz (not pictured) held at the Riyadh military airport, on January 1, 2013, in Riyadh. AFP PHOTO/FAYEZ NURELDINE (Photo credit should read FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images)

© Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images