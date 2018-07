Our poll has ended. You can find the results here.

Rarely has an election been so polarizing: On November 8, the USA will go to the polls and the entire world will be watching. But what if the world could vote for the American president as well? We want to find out.

We are particularly interested in whether different countries have divergent preferences for one candidate over the other. We aren't just conducting this survey on ZEIT ONLINE, but would like our users to share it widely in the hopes of producing a snapshot of global opinion.

For this reason, our survey tool exists in several different languages: In addition to German, it is available in English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian and Chinese. We are also explicitly granting our permission for this tool to be integrated into other websites by way of embed code.

German

Link: http://bitpoll.zeit.de/trump-clinton/de.html

English

Link: http://bitpoll.zeit.de/trump-clinton/en.html

French

Link: http://bitpoll.zeit.de/trump-clinton/fr.html

Spanish

Link: http://bitpoll.zeit.de/trump-clinton/es.html

Portuguese

Link: http://bitpoll.zeit.de/trump-clinton/pt.html

Russian

Link: http://bitpoll.zeit.de/trump-clinton/ru.html

Chinese

Link: http://bitpoll.zeit.de/trump-clinton/zh.html