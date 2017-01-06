Lesen Sie diesen Text auf Deutsch

It is a truism that the world is rapidly becoming more and more complex and incomprehensible. And when the new year again begins with bloody attacks, murky IS avowals, yet another declaration of war against terrorists by Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, revelations of Russian espionage and unavoidable Trump tweets, it is easy to conclude that "the time is out of joint."

But this popular quote from Hamlet is problematic – especially when it is used by politicians (such as Angela Merkel in a recent speech) who decide about the course of world events.

After the fall of Aleppo, for example, there was much hand-wringing; a U.N. representative even spoke of a "complete breakdown of humanity." But inasmuch as this breakdown has a six-year prehistory in which the U.N. was deeply involved, the expression of horror after the event was more than a little embarrassing.

The cliché about disorder constantly increasing in the world is even dangerous. Its ceaseless repetition clouds the view of an uncertain but in no way unfathomable world. It increases the general feeling of powerlessness. And last year, we learned in the USA, Great Britain, Italy, Hungary and Poland who benefits from the fear of loss of control.

Today fear seems to be an almost limitless political resource; it is the renewable energy that fuels the temptation toward authoritarianism. A cogent reason for the sparing use of such superlatives of uncertainty.

There Has Seldom Been Such Clarity, but it is Often Hard to Bear

Is it actually true that global politics is becoming increasingly confusing? The opposite can also be asserted: There has rarely been as much awareness as now. But what comes to light is often uncomfortable. Undesirable developments can no longer be denied. Sham postures are crumbling; the bad checks of global politics are bouncing in sight of everyone.

A few examples: the decades-long preponderance of the United States led Americans and their friends to a host of dumb decisions: the USA to failed wars; the Europeans to a comfortable, immature dependence on others for their military security. With someone like Donald Trump in power, this is becoming evident to both the USA and Europe.

Nor can there be any further doubt about the nature of Vladimir Putin’s rule after his intervention in the Ukraine, in Syria, in the e-mails of the Democratic National Committee and apparently even in the computers of the Bundestag.

Liberalism made things too easy for itself in the two-and-a-half decades after the (supposed) end of an alternative to its system. The costs for the free flow of capital and people have been borne by workers and persons left behind, who are now rebelling. Isolationists and protectionists are currently on the rise.

It was arrogant to look down on the non-Western world with the expectation that the Western model of order would win out all on its own. We now know that this doesn’t have to happen; there is no "arc of history" that automatically bends toward freedom.

For decades, there has not been as much food for deep thought as in the present. When reality becomes radical, hypothetical thinking must be trained.

Resolution for 2017: Imagine the Unimaginable

Here is a list of mental gymnastics regarding foreign policy in 2017:

What will become of the West without self-evident American predominance or even leadership?

What is the nature of the E.U. if it no longer automatically deepens or widens (on the contrary: see the Brexit) and if memory fades regarding the wars that once brought it forth?

Can the liberal order – an improbable combination of free market, open society, parliamentarianism and the rule of law – be readjusted so that it doesn’t produce masses of angry citizens who prefer to exchange it for something tougher?