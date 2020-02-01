The UK may be leaving the EU now, but that’s no reason to forget the country. In messages of farewell, our readers tell us why their hearts still beat for Britain.
Separations are particularly difficult when only one side wants to break up. Over three years ago, Britain voted to leave the European Union. After hundreds and hundreds of days and nights spent fighting over how hard or soft that departure would be, the day has finally arrived.
Are you still capable of loving the United Kingdom despite Brexit? We posed that question to our readers and their response has been crystal clear: Of course, we can! Whether it be pop music, art, literature or everyday life, our readers associate many wonderful things with Britain. A user named "Hellerleuchter," for example, believes that without Elton John, he never would have amounted to much. Or Hannah, who loves the novels of the British author Agatha Christie. And then there’s Tim, whose church on Sunday is the pub.
When it comes to music, Britain has been a veritable hit factory for the past 70 years. From the BBC to Scottish whisky, our readers share dozens of good reasons for why you should still love Britain.
just tea
›
Katti L.
That a bear can be so smart
›
Clara Y.
once the Beatles, now the BBC
›
et al.
Synthpop was a revelation.
›
Visage
Nothing prepares you better for the day than an English breakfast.
›
Thomas K.
the magic world that J.K. Rowling gave us
›
Reeb
first disturbed, then drawn in
›
Lany
My heart will always beat a little British.
›
Jane M.
The royals as their own serial novel.
›
Harry
the mountains and coasts of Scotland
›
Tom
Take That!
›
Eva Hirsch
a stuffed dog’s head
›
Cirrus
Sundays at the pub
›
Tim
They actually did a lot for modern democracies.
›
Gunther Detlevsøn
Idris Elba and Judi Dench
›
Dete64
Driving on the left side of the road
›
Macbeth
Depeche Mode!
›
Pigeon Detectiv
Chicken Tikka Masala
›
Wellmissu
Chemical Brothers
›
WolfRayet
the Tate Gallery and the eccentrics
›
Johanna
the eternal question
›
opabruno
Who done it?
›
Hannah
»You’re all individuals!«
›
MengBin
a huge number of bands and cream tea.
›
Sid
Double-0 7
›
Zucchi
Sorry, could you repeat the question?
›
Liz
I might not have become anything worthwhile were it not for Queen and Elton John.
