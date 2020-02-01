von: Thomas K.

I’ve been travelling to the country since the mid-1990s and very regularly since 2008. So there’s an incredible amount I have learned to appreciate over the years. The most impressive has always been London. It’s a city where the whole world meets, that has impressive architecture and yet still has typical British traditions.

And I love the countryside outside of London. The rolling hills on the south coast and the maritime feel are unrivalled. The impressive Highlands of Scotland and the capital city Edinburgh are beautiful.

I like the friendliness of the people living there and also the polite but firm way of saying someone has screwed up.

I love the language, which in many ways is so close to ours and yet in many ways so far away.

I love the food and drink. Nothing prepares you better for a long vacation day than an English breakfast. But the Sunday roasts or fish and chips are also terrific. The times when mint sauce was needed to mask the strong mutton flavour are long gone. The variety of beers in the pub are unbeatable. It’s a lot different than Germany, where you can often get just three types of beer. Nothing slows down the day better than a good pint in a pub or a cream tea in the afternoon.

There are so many sights, museums and gardens to discover in the country.

All this diversity has shaped me since my youth and even influenced my career. As an English teacher, our annual summer holidays are both vacations and continuing education in one. The country has so many corners to discover that go beyond the idyll portrayed in Rosamunde Pilcher’s romance novels. I love that contrast. Corners where the people are just as interesting as the place.

Of course, it’s wonderful to see how many good actors and musicians the country produces. No matter whether it’s the Beatles, the Stones, the Who, Queen, Oasis or Ed Sheeren, they all had a major influence in their time and still do today.

It has always been interesting to see how the country has drawn confidence from history. That’s why I find it all the more sad how, unfortunately, the wrong conclusions were drawn during the Brexit debate and people came to the false assumption that the United Kingdom would be better off alone.

I will nevertheless continue travelling to the country, and perhaps I can also make my own small contribution toward helping reverse the Brexit process in the many years to come.