Text of a letter by Edward Snowden to the President of Ecuador, Rafael Correa. Written in Spanish; obtained and translated by the Press Association, London
There are few world leaders who would risk standing for the human rights of an individual against the most powerful government on earth, and the bravery of Ecuador and its people is an example to the world.
I must express my deep respect for your principles and sincere thanks for your government's action in considering my request for political asylum.
The government of the United States of America has built the world's largest system of surveillance. This global system affects every human life touched by technology; recording, analysing, and passing secret judgment over each member of the international public.
It is a grave violation of our universal
human rights when a political system perpetuates automatic, pervasive
and unwarranted spying against innocent people. In accordance with
this belief, I revealed this programme to my country and the world.
While the public has cried out support of my shining a light on this secret system of injustice, the government of the United States of America responded with an extrajudicial man-hunt costing me my family, my freedom to travel and my right to live peacefully without fear of illegal aggression.
As I face this persecution, there has been silence from governments afraid of the United States government and their threats. Ecuador however, rose to stand and defend the human right to seek asylum.
The decisive action of your consul in London, Fidel Narvaez, guaranteed my rights would be protected upon departing Hong Kong – I could never have risked travel without that. Now, as a result, and through the continued support of your government, I remain free and able to publish information that serves the public interest.
No matter how many more days my life contains, I remain dedicated to the fight for justice in this unequal world. If any of those days ahead realise a contribution to the common good, the world will have the principles of Ecuador to thank.
Please accept my gratitude on
behalf of your government and the people of the Republic of Ecuador, as
well as my great personal admiration of your commitment to doing what is
right rather than what is rewarding.
Edward Joseph Snowden.
Kommentare
Wer im Glashaus sitzt...
Ein Land, das stets andere Länder Menschenrechtsverletzungen und andere Rechtsbrüche vorwirft, aber selbst genau dies tut. Wow, Perverser geht es wirklich nicht mehr.
Geahnt haben es zwar viele, aber jetzt haben wir es schwarz auf weiss, dass wir Gläserne Bürger sind. Unsere Gefühle, Gedanken und Geschmäcker werden durch Industrie- und Staatsapparat manipuliert. Methoden werden verwendet, durch die kritische Urteilskraft zerstört und der Verstand eingelullt wird, bis er sich Klischees unterwirft, die die Menschen verdummen, weil sie sie abhängig machen und sie der Fähigkeit berauben, ihren Augen und ihrer Urteilskraft zu vertrauen.
Der Drops ist gelutscht
Ich hoffe inständig, daß Herr Snowden seine Pressekontakte schon genutzt hat, um über seien drohenden Tod hinaus vorhandene Informationen zu deponieren. Dumm ist er ja nicht.
Hoffentlich wird es langsam egal sein, ob er lebt oder nicht, da wichtige Informationen dann längst zu sehr gestreut sind.
Vermutlich sind auch schon längst viele der Journalisten an der kurzen Leine. Aber Menschen, wie die Mitarbeiter des "Guardian" ließen sich bisher auch nicht ganz mundtot machen. Das macht Hoffnung!
Irgendwo sickert immer was durch, gerade wenn die Überwachungsmaschinerie immer größer wird. Das ist eben systembedingt.
Der Untergang des römischen Reiches, das letztlich an sich selbst erstickt ist, zeigt, daß alle Macht endlich ist.
Ich freue mich auf weitere Neuigkeiten!