In my 30 years of experience with debates, I have never seen anything like what is now happening in Germany in the dispute over Russia and Crimea. There have been issues that have deeply divided the nation, such as nuclear energy. And there have been those that have prompted millions to take to the streets over the years, such as the military buildup of NATO. Four years ago, there was even a discussion that saw – like now – a sharp confrontation between published and public opinions: the controversy surrounding Thilo Sarrazin’s comments on the impact of Muslim immigrants on German society. But in hindsight, measured against the current debate on Russia, the Sarrazin dustup seems easy to explain and understand.
Unless surveys are misleading, two-thirds of German citizens, voters and readers stand opposed to four-fifths of the political class – in other words, to the government, to the overwhelming majority of members of parliament and to most newspapers and broadcasters. But what does "stand" mean? Many are downright up in arms. And from what one can gauge from letters to the editor, the share of critics seems significantly higher now than what was triggered by Sarrazin’s inflammatory book back then.
Still, what bothers me most about that is not the ratios, but the arguments. This is ultimately not about being for or against a minimum wage or nuclear power; this is about the conflict between an aggressive autocrat and Western democracies.
In fact, the legitimacy of international law is being questioned in an offensive manner
Many readers expect us to be balanced in our coverage and commentary. That would also be completely normal in this case if the only issue under debate were the reasonableness of sanctions or the mistakes of the EU – in that case, everything would still be fine either way in terms of democracy and human rights. But, in reality, the legitimacy of international law is being questioned in an offensive manner, while the legitimacy of Putin’s nationalist-imperialist ideology is being seriously considered. People are adopting the talk of "Russian soil" as if something like that were still a valid argument. (God forbid, but if one started talking about "German soil" again, all hell would – hopefully – break loose here.)
All of this leaves me aghast. But dismay does no good. Only understanding does. After all, the majority of Germans cannot be desensitized to democracy within the span of just a few weeks. Most of those who currently have some sympathy for Russia’s imperial policies, the many people who are voicing support for an annexation of Crimea, would in real life shy away from even temporarily annexing a parking spot reserved for the handicapped.
So, what’s going on here? How in the world is Putin successfully driving a wedge into Germany?
It doesn’t do any good to accuse the majority of sheepishness or base economic selfishness, even if that seems to be the driving motive of some business leaders. Supposing that Russia might be some kind of utopia of conservatism to some here (strong man, deep beliefs, marginalizing gays in society, etc.) also doesn’t really get you much farther because those are certainly policies geared toward a minority.
The issue goes deeper, much deeper.
History plays a role, but not the history of the last or next-to-last centuries (after all, older people can’t account for the two-thirds majority alone). This is about the history of the last 13 years. In this period, there seem to have been experiences of powerlessness and presumptuousness that were so fundamental that they could even allow someone like Vladimir Putin to seem like a figure worthy of serious consideration.
Version auf Deutsch
Hier ist die deutsche Version: http://www.zeit.de/2014/1...
Ukrainians
First off, no one's sending F-16 Falcons anywhere anymore to bomb anything. They either use F-14 Tomcats or F-18 Hornets.
But more importantly:
"Should they not be allowed into the EU because Germans justifiably have a guilty conscience vis-à-vis Russians?"
Is that really how you experienced what happened back then in November?
Because for me it looked like this:
Democratically elected president Viktor Yanukovych declined to sign the association treaty.
Suddenly the Maidan revolt came out of nowhere.
It was immediately supported by the West, including allowing famous boxer Klitschko to speak at a security conference in Munich. In essence, the West immediately sided with the demonstrants on the Maidan.
And in the end demonstrants and police officers alike were shot by yet-to-be-determined people.
Then an intermediate government was installed (members of parliament were bullied and forced by Swoboda (as evidenced by Youtube videos).
The West again immediately recognized this provisional government (ignoring Ukraine's own constitution because the 75% to depose Yanukovych had not been met).
They even tried to have them sign the association treaty before new elections have taken place and a "proper" government is in power again.
So from a layman's POV it looks like as if all of this was staged because Yanukovych didn't want to get into the EU (and subsequently the NATO).
The end of a paradigm of manipulation and control is very near
Thank you for this aticle and especially the comments is German showing the increasing split between EU-politics and media on one side and the German population on the other side. Also in the Netherlands this split is becoming more visible every day. It is very clear by now the EU is NOT a democratic venture but the opposite, it's a venture of the ruling elite to control the population. In the article is mentioned NSA, most people don't now yet NSA is one of the executive bodies of the Alseeing Eye of politics in the USA. To open your eyes forever you only have to visit http://washingtondecoded....
Mirror, mirror
Or let's look at it from another angle: Imagine Hawaii decides to secede from the Union (as the Ukraine did in 1991) and threaten to join a (fictional) Pacific Defense Alliance. Do you really expect the US to give up control of Pearl Harbor?