People fill out their ballots in voting booths at polling station in the village of Kosmach in the Ivano-Frankivsk region of western Ukraine May 25, 2014. Ukrainian polling stations opened on Sunday in a presidential election overshadowed by violence in the country's mainly Russian-speaking east and by Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)

© Kacper Pempel/Reuters