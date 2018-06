An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires towards Gaza from outside the northern Gaza Strip, before the start of a five-hour humanitarian ceasefire July 17, 2014. The temporary truce took effect at 10 a.m. (0700 GMT). Palestinians rushed to shops and banks on Thursday as the truce agreed by Israel and Hamas came into force, hours after the Israeli military said it had fought off gunmen who infiltrated from Gaza. About a dozen Palestinian fighters tunnelled under the border, emerging near an Israeli community. At least one was killed when Israeli aircraft bombed the group, the military said. REUTERS/Baz Ratner (ISRAEL - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY CIVIL UNREST)

© Baz Ratner/Reuters