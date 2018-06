A member of law enforcement forces stands guard during a rally to protest against satirical cartoons of prophet Mohammad, in Grozny, Chechnya January 19, 2015. Tens of thousands of people staged the rally on Monday in Chechnya against French magazine Charlie Hebdo's cartoons of the prophet, which the predominantly Muslim region's leader denounced as "vulgar and immoral". REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko (RUSSIA - Tags: RELIGION CRIME LAW CIVIL UNREST MEDIA POLITICS)

© Eduard Korniyenko/Reuters