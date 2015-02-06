English version of "Europe: Sanft & Stark",



When was the last time Europe proved to be such a political, intellectual, moral and economic challenge? When was the last time so much was at stake? Greece, the debt crisis, weak economic growth, German leadership, Ukraine, arms deliveries, migration, Islam, Charlie Hebdo – in fact all of these headlines highlight more than just the sum of the problems which we are currently dealing with; they are in fact covering up the birth pains of a gentle European global power with a strange name: the EU.

Some will no doubt laugh and scoff at this point: what global power? what birth pains? It's simply the sick old man in his last throes refusing to accept the inevitable end. Those who mock, though, are making a mistake, well in just about all probability.

Firstly: As a result of the Greek crisis the EU has found a new path towards integration and solidarity and Germany is learning how to lead.

Technically speaking there is no easy solution to the Greek crisis but politically, a probable and desirable result is taking shape: the new Greek government will reach a compromise with the EU which will enable them to survive in terms of economic policy and deliver on some of their election campaign promises. The way to get there, however, has to be so torturous, that Syriza's partial success does not serve as an incentive for Italy and Spain to vote for a radical party, in order to get as much as they can out of Brussels. We are, of course, walking the tightrope but tightrope walking is a national pastime in Europe.

If this were to succeed and work out to an extent economically, the EU would have then taken three historic strides forward:

Firstly, the Eurozone would have found mechanisms in the last few years which will be able to prevent its currency crashing, and the economic and currency union would be, although not yet the finished product, very much improved. This is not all as taught in the text books but in a crude mix of rescue packages, bank insurance, printing money, half-truths, renegotiating contracts and the German expectation to stay in the black and break even keeps everything stable and doesn't necessarily have to be a disadvantage. Quite the opposite in fact.

The EU is ready to say goodbye to its damaging image, which is currently holding back its development, which declared that greater integration is apparently only possible through textbook institutional reform. Over the past decade one idea has always come to the fore, particularly in Brussels and Berlin: Europe should, through German efficiency and precision, step by step move towards an American-style nation state. It is now starting to reveal its true self: with Italian-style improvisation the EU can create its own European composition, partly planned, partly grown, partly cobbled together and partly born out of necessity.

EU politicians are starting to get accustomed to a very comforting thought: there is a chance of consolidation without reforming Brussels' institutions.

On the other hand, a compromise with Tsipras would be more than just being run over by a "Geisterfahrer" (someone driving the wrong way down a motorway) as the Spiegel arrogantly put it. Because this compromise would change both sides, even the EU and Germany. Nevertheless, implementing the Euro's rescue package carried with it authoritarian aspects. Brussels and Berlin were indeed far too insensitive to the dangerous contradiction between forced austerity measures and democracy which appeared in southern Europe. It's only natural for the huge amount of debt to reduce the sovereignty of a country but better approaches have to be found such as self-determination and an agreement on debt servicing. The seemingly technocratic Troika is not a solution in this case and certain noises coming out of Northern Europe such as "suddenly everyone is speaking German in Europe" have only served to worsen the problems. Electing Syriza has not only had a liberating effect on the Greek people, it also sends a message to the rest of Europe: it is worth voting in elections, there are alternatives, in the midst of such stifling constraints.

Even such changes like left- and right-wing radicals uniting, the rise of anti-European groups which currently threatens the EU, should not be viewed as unstoppable or irreversible. Given the current growing pains that Europe is suffering, these opposition groups should come as little surprise. Whether the unification of left- and right-wing radicals will really work, remains to be seen. However, it is more probable that they will end up poisoning each other.