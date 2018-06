Russia's President Vladimir Putin is seen on a screen as he addresses to members of parliament and other top officials in the Kremlin, at a retirement home in Stavropol, December 4, 2014. Putin said on Thursday that money collected in one of the country's two "rainy day" funds should be used for supporting domestic banks, as part of broader efforts to help Moscow to overcome its economic woes. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko (RUSSIA - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS) - RTR4GP5B

© Eduard Korniyenko/Reuters