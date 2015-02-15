English version of "Schuldenschnitt".



Occupying German forces brutally tearing through Greece during WW2, shooting dead hostages at will, razing villages to the ground and a hundred thousand civilians starving to death never really found their way into the German post-war consciousness. The war crimes committed by the Wehrmacht and SS remain unatoned and indeed many years had passed before German state visitors to Athens finally offered some words of consternation and regret. These are certainly things we shouldn't forget as Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras and his government demand billions in World War Two reparations.

But is Greece's demand justified? Are they actually entitled to reparations from Germany? Put simply, it's a very long and complicated story. How could it not be when we are throwing together 70 years of European history with questions of guilt and debt?

One thing is clear: West Germany paid a total of DM115 million by way of compensation to Greek victims of Nazi crimes and in the London Debt Agreement of 1953, all remaining claims were "deferred until the final settlement of the problem of reparation" in a peace agreement.

One more thing is clear: Greek individuals, the victims' descendants, cannot make a direct claim against the German state relating to the crimes committed by the Wehrmacht or the SS. Admittedly, certain Greek (and Italian) courts have a different opinion but ultimately these cases were rejected by the European Court of Human Rights and the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

The position of the German government is also clear: any payment will be rejected point-blank on the grounds that the 1990 Two Plus Four Treaty was in fact the "final settlement of the problem of reparation" as stated in the London Debt Agreement. One could argue, however, that at no point are reparations mentioned in the Two Plus Four Treaty. And furthermore, Greece never signed this agreement since she never participated in the negotiations. Were the four Allies and East and West Germany really able to settle the claims of the other nations who suffered under German occupation so easily?

On the other hand, surely it's time to stop citing past claims if only for the sake of preventing endless legal disputes? If Greece can get reparations from Germany, then what's stopping Poland, Russia and the Ukraine following suit and claiming even more. And we might then start seeing claims by Silesians against Poland and even Germans against Sweden (from the Thirty Years War)?

Lastly, we enter an even bigger minefield when you take into account the 476 million reichsmarks which the Nazi regime forced the Greek Central Bank to lend them as a war loan in 1942. When we try to put that into today's money, plus interest, the figure could be anywhere from eleven billion up to 70 billion dollars. This hasn't escaped the attention of Athens and on this issue the German government states there is nothing to repay, since any forced loans were also covered under the Two Plus Four Treaty. Recently, this position was publicly reaffirmed by Wolfgang Schäuble, Germany's finance minister. Looking at this objectively however, can the repayment of a forced loan be put in the same category as a reparation payment? Or is it not in fact simply a standard claim between two countries?

From a legal point of view, only the International Court of Justice can ultimately decide. However, the case would go on for years and damage long-term relations between Berlin and Athens.

In truth, these questions cannot be resolved legally, only politically. Pushing these issues, as the current Greek government is doing, may whip up emotions at home but only serves to damage relations with Germany. At the same time, turning a blind eye, as Berlin is doing, is just as harmful. Past guilt cannot be offset by debt, in either direction. At the same time, moral deficits have a price.



Translation: Jonathan Brackett

