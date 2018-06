Firemen spray water on debris at a room located on the complex of the Church of the Multiplication at Tabgha, on the shores on the Sea of Galilee in northern Israel, on June 18, 2015, in the aftermath of a suspected arson attack. The suspected attack totally destroyed an external atrium of the Christian shrine, which is believed by many Christians to be the place where Jesus fed the 5,000 in the miracle of the five loaves and two fish, with a church adviser pointing the finger at Jewish extremists. AFP PHOTO / MENAHEM KAHANA (Photo credit should read MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images)

