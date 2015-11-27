Lesen Sie diesen Text auf Deutsch

Is the West responsible for every calamity in the world? In last week’s DIE ZEIT, which was published right after the IS terror attacks in Paris, DIE ZEIT deputy editor in chief Bernd Ulrich made the following argument: The West has engaged in the complex conflicts in the Middle East for decades at the expense of the "Islamic world." The time has come, Mr. Ulrich argued, for the West to finally apologize to Muslims for its colonialism, its chaotic grabs for power in the region, and for contributing to a level of cynicism unparalleled in world history. Only then will reasonable foreign policy be possible, he argued.

Mr. Ulrich argued that this aberration of realpolitik, cold-hearted and rash, must finally be overcome.

He recommended two steps toward restoring a better functioning foreign policy. First, the West should neither topple nor stabilize authoritarian states, but refrain from military involvement. Second, Germany should beef up its welcoming culture in the face of terror, showing its compassion to the world’s 1.5 billion Muslims.

I consider my colleague’s premises to be false, his analysis imprecise and his conclusions, implausible.

Can the complex conflicts of the region actually be understood as the collision of two world cultures, of the West and the Islamic world? Whoever argues with such grand categories can scarcely do justice to the complex foreign-policy situation of our era.

To give only one obvious example: The First Persian Gulf War, which ended the annexation of Kuwait by Iraq, was fought on the basis of a resolution by the United Nations Security Council.

The resolution was signed in 1990 by such diverse countries as the Soviet Union, the Ivory Coast and Zaire. The armed forces that eventually went to battle were not only the Americans, but also troops from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Poland, Morocco and Bangladesh.

Germany and Japan provided financial assistance. Only a good imagination and an excess of conspiracy theory can assign all of these countries to "the West."

Moreover, whoever talks about a centuries-old confrontation between West and East ignores the fact that the First Gulf War was the first significant military intervention by the Americans in the Middle East.

The argument in fact unintentionally resembles one of the successful propaganda lies frequently used by Islamists – namely that an evil, Israeli-American-led capitalist alliance is tyrannizing the Islamic world, which has been driven to justifiable resistance.

In strict terms, the West isn’t a homogeneous and autonomous protagonist in the Middle East. Nor has such an entity ever existed in Europe’s past. It is enough to recall the shifting, competition-driven alliances that Austria-Hungary, Russia and Prussia entered into with the Ottoman Empire.

And can one seriously speak – to add a further example – of an attack "by the West" with regard to George W. Bush's fatal Iraq War, when such central Western protagonists as France and Germany steadfastly refused to join such a coalition?

Nor is there a monolithic "Islamic world" that one can address politically. Or does one actually want to declare Indonesia and Malaysia to be participants in the Middle-Eastern trouble spot?

What is more, it would be a serious error if religious generalizations were used to issue an apology to the entire Muslim world for suffering that "the West’’ has imposed, as if another crusades had taken place.

The coalitions in which the West participated in recent years – as is the rule in our globalized world – almost always were made up of various religions. Frequently in Middle East conflicts, a big role has been played by internal religious disputes within Islam, which were politically instrumentalized and exacerbated.

For a few years now, this has included the pernicious spread of Saudi Wahhabism, a branch of conservative Islam that has served as the ideological underpinning for the terror of al-Qaeda and IS, among other groups.

Wahhabism has caused many more Muslims to suffer than Americans or Europeans. Even the war in Syria, by the way, remains incomprehensible if it is considered to be exclusively a conflict between the West and a dictator, and if sight is lost of the notorious fact that the Saudis are interested, not only in Assad's fall, but also in the rise of IS for reasons of regional strategy.

What the Saudis would like most is a Sunni regime in Syria, because that would mean the destruction of the Shiite axis that emanates from Iran, the center of Saudi opposition, along the Shiite-dominated regions of Iraq all the way to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Admittedly, analyses that focus on more than two parties or interest groups and try to untangle the interwoven conflicts of the region have the disadvantage of being complex. But analyses that involve power-driven strategies also seem off the mark because they deal with geopolitical interests and do little to incite ethical outrage.

But they are not obsolete for that reason. On the contrary, they are the indispensable prerequisite for the moral evaluation of a conflict.