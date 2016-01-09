Here you can read the german version



So that’s the way things are headed in the community of states that just a short while ago could be considered the most civilized in the history of the world. The European Commission waves an admonishing finger at Warsaw and Warsaw gives it the finger in return. If you look for that one moment when the European Union (E.U.) began to fall apart at the highest level, the moment at which Europe stopped growing through crises and instead asked itself the question – what greater value does a union of states actually have over a strong national state – this exchange of words could have been it.

"The rule of law is one of the common values on which the union is founded," European Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans wrote to Poland’s foreign minister and justice minister shortly before Christmas. The Dutchman warned the new ruling conservative government, in words that were only half-way diplomatic, about "undermining" the independence of the Polish constitutional court.

What the two ministers gave back in return was more than just a response to an admonition to keep things clean in the government. It was a rejection of the European idea per se. Poland is a sovereign country, according to Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, and that means, "I don't think that an external body can impose something on us, because that could conflict with our sense of national pride." Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski added that any E.U. official "who came to office via political connections" is "not a legitimate partner for me."

These are words that mark a turning point. Until now, the working consensus of the E.U. has been that member states yield part of their sovereignty, pool it in Brussels and through the manifold power of the states, gain back all the more sovereignty. It is now precisely this – committing to delegated power – that appears to the new Polish government to be an infringement of their national pride and Brussels as a world of backrooms in which a few unelected, instead of many elected, make the decisions. So far it has only been angry citizens who have talked like that when they saw themselves being robbed of their self-determination by being forced to adopt energy-saving lamps or through free trade agreements. Now governments are talking that way.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of Hungary has an equally hostile view of Brussels, as do the Czech Republic’s president, Miloš Zeman ("This land is our land"), as well as a third of the French who recently voted for the Front National. In Finland, an anti-E.U. party is now part of the government, and in the country next door, the no-less anti-integrationist, right-wing populist Sweden Democrats are leading in the opinion polls. In the Netherlands, the Mephistophelian, far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders is now on an equal footing with the two major mainstream parties, as is the clownish anti-establishment Five Star Movement in Italy.

What is right-wing and what is left-wing criticism of the E.U.? Hard to say when ultimately both are concerned about the same thing: raising the will of the people above an international architecture that has become irritating and inconvenient. The hatred of an E.U. cartel that imposes either economic or cultural rules is uniting the nationalists and socialists in Europe, occasionally even allowing them join together, as in Greece, where the left-radical Syriza formed a coalition with the national-chauvinistic ANEL party.

Left and right have become second-class categories

In Britain, the reforms that Tory Prime Minister David Cameron desires can be roughly summed up in two demands. Leave us in peace with your fanaticism about "an ever-closer union." And keep us out of your common currency mush.