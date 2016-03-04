Lesen Sie diesen Text auf Deutsch
As so often happens in life and in global politics, something right and important is taking place at the worst conceivable time. Now the refugee crisis has finally forced Europe to focus on Turkey, a country that it has treated like an unloved stepchild for years.
A new and perhaps historic situation has arisen. Now Europe needs the country that was so long unloved. Even as Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan cracks down on freedoms, the European Union must achieve closer ties with the country. Indeed, it is compelled to wish for a strong and stable Turkey and to believe that this moment, that seems so precarious, is the right time for rapprochement.
For a long time, Europeans made things easy for themselves: Turkey was Syria’s neighbor. The civil war and refugees were Turkey’s problem. But no longer. Ever since asylum seekers started streaming across the sea and through the Balkans to Europe.
Now many politicians are finally realizing the hard truth: Between Syria and the European Union, there is only Turkey.
Germany’s chancellor understands this. In fact, the refugee issue has become so critical that you could say: A positive agreement with Turkey at the E.U. summit on Monday is possibly more important for Angela Merkel than the three state elections. If not more so.
Angela Merkel, of all people. Of all countries, Turkey. But the history of Turkey’s connection to the West is long, complex and rich with unrequited love.
Soldiers yes, citizens no
Turkey was never taken seriously as a future member of the European Union, but always as a dependable NATO partner. The young republic managed to stay out of World War II. But in the decades after, as global politics changes, Turkey sought and quickly found a role alongside the West and the United States – and against the Soviet Union.
The founders of the Turkish republic were firmly resolved to enter the ranks of Western nations. Its founding father, Kemal Atatürk, proclaimed that Turkey should look to the West and not get involved in the Middle East that it borders.
The East represented the past and fallen Ottoman Empire. The West was the future of a new, modern Turkey. After World War II, Turkey followed the Americans almost unconditionally. The guideline bequeathed by Atatürk’s foreign policy was "Yurtta sulh, cihanda sulh!" ("peace in the homeland, peace in the world.")
Turkey’s relationship with the European Union was not nearly as easy as its admission to the NATO military alliance. The dream of membership began in 1963 with a treaty of association with the E.U. predecessor, the European Economic Community. There followed a series of humiliations for Turkey. Its first application for membership was rejected in 1989. In 1999, the European Union reversed its position and opened accession negotiations. The next setback came in 2009, when the new E.U. member, Cyprus – whose Greek part was long in conflict with Turkey – used its veto to block further negotiations with Ankara.
Kommentare
Es gibt die Türkei , die Regierung und das Volk.
Ich verstehe sehr gut die "Drohung" von Kurden, Russen, Iraner. Aber die Türkei hat oft nicht gegen Extremisten gekämpft, die Grenzen waren schön offen=Brüssel-Syrien war kein Problem.Wer mit Feuer spielt sollte sich fern von Öl halten.
Ich hoffe das der Herr Erdogan offene Karten spielt und das wir Ihm auch mir Respekt behandeln. Es kann NUR eine WIN WIN Situation geben sonst gibt es nur Verlierer.
Und liebe Gruse an das türkische Volk.
Unusually insightful article, and I agree with you:
Mr Erdogan sees the Kurds as his main enemy, he sees Al Qaida or IS jihadists as allies to Turkey. He lies about the role of the YPG and tries to lure Germany and the world into supporting the crackdown he wish to call on them. While turkish troops continue their crimes against Kurdish civilians inside Turkey.
This fascist dictator is part of NATO and even want to join the EU! Let's hope the idiots in charge of us don't get the chance to allow these things to pass.
"Of course the European Union, Germany and Turkey must cooperate regarding the refugee issue,"
Once in Greece, they are not refugees, neither asylum seekers anymore. Either status they had in Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan. They are in safe countries thus now just benefit shoppers.
It doesn't work as it is, as simple as that. These people need to be managed, we just can't keep taking in everybody showing up at the border with a sad face, it is bad for them and bad for us as well. Is going to be a hot summer...
Der gemeinsame Nenner heißt Angst.
Frau Merkel hat Angst vor noch mehr Flüchtlingen aus der Krisenregion des Nahen Ostens, Angst vor dem Scheitern Europas, Angst vor dem eigenen Scheitern.
Herr Erdogan hat Angst vor einem kurdischen Staat, Angst vor einer Isolierung durch Europa und Russland, Angst vor alleiniger Abhängigkeit von den USA.
„Die Verbindung“ Merkel/Erdogan bzw. Europa/Türkei kann m.E. nur dann „glücklich“ werden, wenn Angst keine Rolle mehr spielt, sondern Klugheit Gemeinsamkeiten schafft. Das wäre z.B. über eine gemeinsame aktive Rolle bei den syrischen Friedensverhandlungen möglich, wenn diese im Geiste europäischer Werte und Interessen wahrgenommen werden würde. Was diese Klugheit ausmacht, wird hier vorgestellt: http://www.kamus-quantum....
A well written, comprehensive analysis! I’am tempted to say: As ever, Sayın Özlem Hanım.
Although, as to the Turkish Government’s seemingly advantageous situation with regard to the refugee issue I’am almost inclined to think the advantage to be more on our side – without taking a mischievous pleasure in it. With Putin at its heels, terror in the country, and on bad terms with its neighbours Turkey is currently facing a geo-political, economical and domestic-political nightmare. Help for trying to escape this bedlam it will, for sure, find in the West only, i.e. its future. There seems to be quite a chance to find a solution for more than just one issue.