This is an excerpt from the book "Syrian Dust – Reporting from the Heart of the Battle for Aleppo" by the Italian journalist Francesca Borri. From 2012-2014 she reported from Aleppo.

Since the fighting started in August 2012, since the rebels of the Free Army began their offensive, only one thing hasn’t changed here. The only anti-aircraft protection is bad weather. The only refuge is luck.

Over these months I’ve written about a city reduced to rubble. About bursts of mortars, streets peppered with snipers, missiles and bomb blasts, I described a city disfigured by typhus, by leishmaniasis, by starvation, I wrote of children who look like they’re in Ethiopia or Somalia, the skin on their bones like wax, their supper grass and rainwater.



I wrote about rivers spewing corpses, clouds of insects on the remains of an intestine, a liver, a lung; about grenades, rockets, fighter planes, beheaded activists, executed fifteen-year-olds.



In hospitals being bombed, I saw kitchen knives used as scalpels, a nurse’s touch the only anesthetic; I saw mutilated bodies, heads, hands, fingers, skull fragments lying on chairs.

150,000 confirmed dead, 220,000 estimated. I wrote about horror, over these months, about dismay, brutality, savagery. Pain. I used every possible word. Exhausted every adjective.

Sorry. I still didn’t know what war was.

Assad’s counter-offensive began in December 2013.

Francesca Borri Francesca Borri was born in 1980 in Italy. She is a freelance journalist focusing on crisis and conflict, mainly in the Middle East. In 2012 Borri moved to Aleppo to report on the war in Syria. Her articles have been translated into 16 languages. In her book Syrian Dust she describes her experiences as a war reporter in Syria.

You enter the city through ten miles of front line now, starting from the industrial zone of Sheikh Najjar, once so tightly controlled by the rebels that it housed the headquarters of the Revolutionary Council, Aleppo’s provisional government which optimistically planned to restore pipes, reopen schools, even replant trees.

Instead you now race full speed through mortars, RPGs, Kalashnikovs, a plane buzzing overhead, to get to shelter as fast as possible in the residential neighborhoods. That is, under explosive barrels. Barrels. Barrels filled with gasoline and dynamite, hurled down from choppers two, three, four at a time. They rain down by the dozens, every day, every night, every hour, everywhere, literally everywhere, an average of fifty per day. And no distinction is made between civilians and combatants. The only difference is that the front is bombed with planes, which are more precise.

As usual, rebels and loyalists are so close that they shout insults as they shoot at one another; the barrels would hit the loyalists as well. But that’s the only difference. Because other than that, there is only one criterion for distinguishing and selecting targets in Aleppo: clockwise or counterclockwise.

We continue to call it that. Aleppo. But by now it’s Dresden.Miles and miles—Aleppo no longer exists. Each day more and more rubble.

Yet it’s not as deserted as it seems. As they say. Because becoming a refugee, as my interpreter remarks, "is a luxury that not everyone can afford." Not everyone has $150 to pay for a car to get to Turkey, plus $100 a head, for a wife and three kids, to bribe a police officer and cross the border illegally. Only a few still have a passport. And in any case there are now seven hundred thousand refugees in Turkey: the UN camps are a shambles.

Aleppo seems deserted, but hundreds of people, thousands, shattered, are still here. Eighty thousand, according to estimates.

Chewing cardboard to ease their hunger, looking consumed, haggard, standing by the roadside in tatters, gazing up at the sky—because at one time a plane would come and bomb two, three times a week, it would bomb and disappear, but now a chopper hovers overhead and bombs without warning, two, three times an hour.



All of a sudden you die. That’s all you can do in Aleppo. Nothing else. You wait and you die, in this hornet’s nest, this nest of rumbling booms, that’s all, just the roaring that grows louder at times, only this scream, suddenly, tayara! tayara!, a plane!, and everyone ducks under a chair, behind a cabinet, a vase, a bucket, anything—because Aleppo looks deserted, and instead they materialize from the rubble before you by the hundreds, by the thousands, terrified. They live like this, in the midst of bodies that were never recovered.

Thinking that maybe a house that’s already been hit is less likely to be hit again. Scattered amid the stones, amid the concrete slabs: clothes, books, a clock, a shoe with a child’s foot still inside.

