Lesen Sie die deutsche Version dieses Textes hier.

Dearest German Readers,

there is a spectre haunting politics – the spectre of Big Data. It promises us every victory at the cost of our human soul and I’m very grateful to be given this opportunity to speak to the greater public about this issue.

First off, I have been told your nation despises irony so let me say I’m not trying to be funny or cute with this article. This is the strong opinion of a real live American political consultant in the homestretch of a contentious and drawn out election season.

Data ruins everything. It sacrifices inspiration for incremental growth, it promotes races to the bottom, it is the walnuts on the political brownie.

I understand that this will appear to most to be an opinion that lies squarely between contrarian and fashionable – that is to say, it’s not a popular one. Data is often cited in the U.S. as the difference between a cutting edge team and say … the "Remain" campaign in the United Kingdom.

Look, I get it. Like green leafy vegetables, data is obviously good for you. It’s the currency of transparency, and transparency is inherently useful. As our Justice Louis Brandeis famously said "Sunlight is the best disinfectant," and, as someone who has made a living chasing after politicians with cameras, I’m no stranger to the issue. The Obama administration that I was a part of is quite rightly called the most transparent in American history. It releases great quivering gobs of information at data.gov that are of immense interest and use to the public.

Arun Chaudhary Arun Chaudhary is a filmmaker working in politics who served as Creative Director Digital for Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign. He was the first Official White House Videographer, a position created for him at the beginning of the Obama administration. As the New Media Road Director he was a key member of Barack Obama’s New Media team during the 2008 campaign.

Still, having served in creative roles for both President Obama and Senator Bernie Sanders (videographer and digital creative director, respectively) I can tell you that data wasn’t what catapulted them into the culture and toward a metric ton of votes. It was their message, the moment, and their authentic manner that was forefront in these contests.

It’s in these elections, the football matches of democracy (our people call it soccer), where we can best see how our all-too-human foibles can seriously derail these efforts.

Senator Sanders in particular is a candidate who likes to buck conventional data. He pushed for longer videos, graphics with more words, all the kinds of stuff digital experts will tell you is exactly wrong.

But how good is the data the digital experts are getting? I dunno is my non-data driven answer.

Too many private companies control the data that is the lifeblood of elections. Corporations may not be people in America (yet), but they demonstrate a good deal of human frailty.

We the People We the People We the People – Wir, das Volk ... Mit diesen Worten beginnt die amerikanische Verfassung, die den Vereinigten Staaten unter anderem aufgibt, Gerechtigkeit zu verwirklichen und das Glück der Freiheit zu bewahren. Diese Serie zur US-Präsidentschaftswahl trägt diesen Titel, weil hier Autoren aus ganz unterschiedlichen gesellschaftlichen Gruppen der USA erklären, was aus ihrer Sicht auf dem Spiel steht, wenn die Amerikaner am 8. November einen neuen Präsidenten oder eine Präsidentin wählen. Es geht in dieser Serie nicht um die schmutzigen Schlachten des Wahlkampfs, die Fehltritte der Kandidaten, die Umfragewerte oder den täglichen Wahnsinn der politischen Debatten. Sondern um das, was das in der Verfassung aufgerufene amerikanische Volk von der Zukunft erwartet – und damit von dieser Wahl. Die Teile der Serie Alle Folgen der Serie finden Sie auf dieser Seite.

Facebook recently had to admit it was lying about some of its numbers. It wasn’t the hugest deal in the world,not nearly as embarrassing as your Volkswagen scandal, but they did one of those acts where they cast the problem as a "feature." To make a long story short and gentle: Facebook flags many interactions that are simply folks trying to scroll past a video as "watching" said video, creating a sizable surplus of views.

The real tragedy here is the false interpretation of that shoddy data. Since all of the extra views were played with no audio, it gave a false impression of huge numbers of people who watching videos with the sound off. Don’t get me wrong – as a communications professional, that is my preferred method during tedious conference calls – but the skewed data has led to skewed videos. These odd silent movies obscured by gigantic words are more than a trend; they are now ubiquitous, dominant, and quite a deviation from the lessons learned over 100 years of filmmaking. (I want to go on record as saying this has been an enormous boon to the deaf who previously had to use unreliable automatic subtitling on Facebook and Youtube).