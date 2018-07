Former Croatian general Slobodan Praljak (C) is pictured prior to the judgement in the appeals case of six former Bosnian Croat political and military leaders, on November 29, 2017 at the Hague international court, in the court's final verdict for war crimes committed during the break-up of Yugoslavia. / AFP PHOTO / ANP AND POOL / Robin van Lonkhuijsen (Photo credit should read ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

© Robin Van Lonkhuijsen/AFP/Getty Images