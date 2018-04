The Akademik Lomonosov, a floating nuclear power station, is launched at Baltiyskiy shipyard in St. Petersburg June 30, 2010. The Akademik Lomonosov, the first nuclear plant in its class, will be used in remote areas. It is capable of producing enough energy for a city of 200,000 people. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk (RUSSIA - Tags: ENERGY SCI TECH MARITIME)

