Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan leaves after a press conference at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, on April 18, 2018. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on April 18, 2018 called snap elections in Turkey for June 24, bringing the polls forward by over a year-and-a-half after a call from his main nationalist ally. Both presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on the same day. They had originally been scheduled for November 3, 2019. / AFP PHOTO / ADEM ALTAN (Photo credit should read ADEM ALTAN/AFP/Getty Images)

© Adem Altan/AFP/Getty Images