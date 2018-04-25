Lesen Sie diesen Text auf Deutsch

It's a recent midday in April and children are playing on the square in front of the medieval citadel in Aleppo. The fragrance of apple tea hangs in the air, cotton candy is sold from stands and the muezzin calls out the noon prayer in a gravelly voice. It's almost possible to believe that normality has returned to the city. Almost.

Once you make your way up the dusty gravel road leading from the square into the narrow streets of the Old Town, the bucolic atmosphere quickly dissipates. The buildings here butt right up against each other, but many of them are little more than a façade, half a staircase or a pile of roof tiles. And beneath the rubble, corpses remain buried. It will take years before they are all removed.

For years, the front ran between the citadel and the Old Town, right through the heart of the city. The western part of the city, including the citadel, was held by regime troops. The eastern half, along with the Old Town, was under rebel control – until shortly before Christmas 2016, when government troops defeated them. Today, the regime once again has full control of the entire city: the west, where everything looks normal, including cafés, shops and streets teeming with pedestrians; and the east, where the streets are full of rubble and the fragments of extinguished life – mattresses, torn sweaters and single sandals – are everywhere.

Three sisters stroll past the citadel. The oldest of them, a 30-year-old teacher, says that their house isn't far away, near where the front was. During the fighting, they had to remain in their homes once darkness fell, listening to the shells exploding in their neighborhood. Now, they are once again free to go out, she says, trying to smile. But then, her expression goes blank. She says she often thinks back to the Aleppo of her childhood: the smell of cardamom that wafted through the narrow streets of the bazaar; the merchants calling out their wares; the murmuring of voices audible through the walls of the hammam. But none of that is left, she says quietly. Her city, her history, has been destroyed, she laments. Who is responsible? She pauses for a moment. Everyone, she replies.

Nowhere did the rebels and the regime troops fight as bitterly as they did in Aleppo. Ever since Bashar Assad's troops emerged victorious here, they have been on the advance across the country, defeating one rebel-controlled area after the next. It is likely only a question of time before the dictator once again controls all of Syria.

A destroyed home in the Old Town of Aleppo © Andrea Backhaus für ZEIT ONLINE

Here, where he has already regained power, he is making sure to show it. In Aleppo, posters bearing the president's likeness hang from the citadel, government buildings, schools and shops. Masts flying the Syrian flag have been erected along major Aleppo thoroughfares and military policemen patrol the city. Nobody is to forget who holds the reins of power.

Aleppo also provides a glimpse at what might happen in the rest of Syria once Assad has regained total control. What steps does the regime take in places it has won back in battle? What will the new Syria under the old dictator ultimately look like?

Assad apparently views his ultimate victory as certain enough that he can once again allow foreign journalists into the country. But reporters traveling to Syria are only allowed to view those parts of the country he is willing to show: areas under his control that may have been largely destroyed, but which are now peaceful and full of people who wouldn't dare criticize him. A regime watchdog is present for all interviews and consequently, interviewees – even if they refrain from saying anything derogatory about Assad – prefer not to give their names. Interview partners are inevitably reticent.



The fact that the government is once again allowing journalists into the country is also a question of money. Assad needs positive press. Though he himself is responsible for a significant share of the destruction in his country, he needs money for reconstruction, and much of that money is to come from foreign donors. The Syrian president wants foreign leaders to see him, if not as a guarantor of freedom, then at least as a bulwark of stability.