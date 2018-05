An Iranian woman holds a child carrying a portrait of Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a pro-government march held after the weekly Friday prayers in central Tehran on January 5, 2018. New pro-regime protests were held in Iran, in reaction to the protests against the government and the cost of living. / AFP PHOTO / ATTA KENARE (Photo credit should read ATTA KENARE/AFP/Getty Images)

© Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Images