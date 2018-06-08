Lesen Sie diesen Text auf Deutsch

Читайте этот текст на русском языке

When Gorbachev acquiesced to the fall of the Berlin Wall, it was possible – drunk on the moment – to believe that all the other walls in Europe would immediately fall as well.

The Iron Curtain creaked upward and two worlds – the bland, almost colorless socialist one and the colorful capitalist one – looked at each other in puzzlement. We knew that you had it better, but we had no idea how much better. You could have guessed that things were a bit meager on our end, but you didn't understand how we dealt with it.

This wall, yours and ours, this curtain, yours and ours: They were more like a dam that, withstanding different pressures, divided and held back millions of people. It was destroyed – or collapsed under its own weight (even if it was patched back together in China and is still standing) – and the floods of people sloshed into each other, mixed together and, after a time, found a new level of normalcy.



What you had became accessible to us. What you knew became known to us as well. We were given the freedom that we had never had – not an abstract freedom, but the freedom to live where we wanted, to do what we wanted, to sleep with whom we wanted, to travel to your lands on vacation and even to resettle permanently. And we used, and abused, this freedom.



The walls didn't completely disappear, but they were replaced by light metal fences – not unlike the barricades erected by our police to give our opposition a pen where they can hold their rallies.



Dmitry Glukhovsky born in Moscow in 1979, is a Russian author and columnist. His publications include the two dystopic novels Metro 2033 and Futu.re. His most recent novel Text will be published in German in September.

In the new, "free" Russia, there was no ideology and thus no obvious reason to continue the rivalry and conflict with the West. The West was patient with us and condescending. It didn't establish any military bases near Moscow and it didn't demand disarmament or reparations. Instead, it sent humanitarian assistance.



I still recall getting small packages at school – and they included powdered milk, for some reason. Why milk? Dry or liquid, who cares? Ultimately, it wasn't a product, it was a symbol.



Enough

Our factories produced tanks and machine guns while yours turned out television sets, video recorders and computers, fashionable clothing and popular music, popular films and, last but not least, a wide variety of food. We wanted to be like you and we were finally allowed to be. City residents, drunk on the endless supply of consumer goods, bowed down to the Golden Calf of the West.

We converted to your faith by consuming your products, learning the names of your brands, reading your authors and watching your television series. Finally, we could eat things that used to be your privilege alone because our shelves were filled with your food products. We received communion with Bordeaux and a croissant. We came to you and – dazed and squinting against the glare – looked at your Barcelona, your Berlin, your London.



But now we have drunk our fill of your milk, become sated on your food and seen enough of your films and capital cities. You have also grown used to us: You are no longer surprised when you hear Russian spoken on your streets.

