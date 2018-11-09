Lesen Sie hier diesen Text auf Deutsch.
Three decades ago, we celebrated the fall of the Berlin Wall. This was the mother of all walls. It symbolized the division of Europe and the world into two antagonistic camps. The wall went down, the Cold War ended and the future looked bright. "Nothing will stop us, everything is possible, Berlin is free!", declared President Clinton at the Brandenburg Gate.
Today, walls are back in vogue around the world, from Hungary and Spain to the United States, Israel and Australia. An ever larger part of the electorate supports politicians calling for the restoration of sovereign nation states. The politics of fear is pronounced as the leader of "the free world" constructs his own wall on the border of Mexico and urges others to do the same.
We are being told that the politics of open borders has generated astronomic inequalities. We are made to believe that open borders invited migrants, who take our jobs and introduce "alien" cultural habits. We are told that open borders make democracy impossible. Decisions regarding our lives are being taken by transnational markets and detached European officials.
The conflict over such walls is as old as human history, so we should not be surprised by the current situation. There were always those who tried to overcome boundaries and those who tried to restore them; those who were building walls and those who were destroying them. Think about nomads and settlers, or about ranchers and hunters: they had different and often conflicting concepts of borders, rights, authority, territory, and identity. Borders became even more contentious with the rise of nation states pretending to provide an overlap between administrative borders, military frontiers, market fringes and cultural traits.
However, the current dispute is not necessarily about walls and borders, but about the interpretation of post-1989 history. The sovereigntists are simply barking up the wrong tree. Inequalities were generated by neoliberal policies that put markets in charge of redistribution. They are also the result of a belief system in which competitiveness is more cherished than solidarity. Open borders have little to do with this.
The rise in migration has also been caused by our misguided policies. We cut development aid, and failed to stimulate investments in North Africa and the Middle East. We supported dictators such as Gaddafi or Ben Ali in the hope that they would keep migrants at bay. We bombed Iraq, Syria, and Libya, and then left them in the hands of local warlords. And then we were surprised to witness an influx of refugees. Open borders have little to do with this crisis. In fact, our borders have hardly ever been open to these desperate people.
For the crisis of democracy we should blame our parties, and not the absence of walls. Political parties no longer have roots in our societies, they treat citizens like consumers, and they entertain dialogue with pollsters rather than voters.
Markets have indeed made a farce of democracy, but this is because the institutions in charge of regulating markets, such as the European Commission, listened more to the 30.000 lobbyists in Brussels than to ordinary people. How else could it support the Fiscal Compact or ACTA 1&2?
The wrong diagnosis leads to misguided treatments. Building walls is like prescribing aspirin for depression or a broken leg. What good can walls do in a world of mass travel, digital communication, climate change, cyber warfare and global trade? Can a solution from the 19th century really produce wonders in the 21st century?
Instead of building walls, we need to make our institutions better able to cope with global financial transactions, communication, and environmental threats. Those institutions ought to be truly transnational and not monopolized by nation states, most of them tiny and/or dysfunctional. Cities, regions and NGOs increasingly perform tasks vital for our lives, but they have no seat at the decision-making table within the EU, the UN or the IMF.
We also need to restore the balance between the public and the private sphere. The public sector has been under assault in recent years, and it has chiefly been used for helping the private sector to prosper. This has left many of us without any form of protection or arbitration.
Last, but not least, we should restore trust between citizens and those in charge of transnational bodies. These bodies should serve us, the people, who come from somewhere, and cherish our peculiar identities. Our identities do not mean that we support economic autarchy, hate persons of different races, and entertain the territorial conquests of our neighbours. All this was pretty normal a century ago, but the world has changed beyond recognition since then – or so we hope. This hope is especially important for the young generation, which does not want to live in a world full of walls.
Kommentare
Ein hochinteressanter und treffender Artikel.
Auch die alten Römer hatten es mit Wällen versucht (Limes, Hadrianwall), geholfen hat es ihnen nichts.
Die Argumentation kann allerdings auch anders lauten.
Die Römer hätten vielleicht nicht so lange die barbarische Invasion aufhalten können, wenn sie keine Mauern gebaut hätten.
Der Untergang Roms hatte eher innenpolitische denn aussenpolitische Ursachen. Dazu gibt es viel Literatur.
Nach China faxen, um Beschriftungen an der Grossen Mauer humanistisch anzupassen.
Please forward insights to China so that Great Wall may be explained more appropriately.
Na, die Chinesische Mauer hat ihren Zweck meines Wissens nach ganz gut erfüllt. So ganz richtig ist das mit dem "Funktioniert doch eh nicht!" also nicht.
One sentence of this article has got it right:
“The wrong diagnosis leads to misguided treatments.”
The author should have taken it to his heart.
“The Berlin Wall was the mother of all walls.”
(Apparently one has to be an Oxford don to start a text from such an erroneous pre-condition.)
The Berlin Wall was the measure of a totalitarian left-wing regime to keep its own citizenship in captivity.
If liberal democracies today are beginning (under the pressure of truly conservative parties, like the AfD or the Swedish Democrats) to discuss new border policies,
they are doing this to protect their free citizenship from the perils of unlawful (and possibly overwhelming) migration.
(I really hope Mr Zielonka isn’t still buying the lie of the Pankow regime about the Berlin Wall as being an “Anti-fascist Rampart”.)
The border of a liberal, democratic state is the line of demarcation from which on the individual citizen must be able to rely on the lawfulness of the state’s action, that is foremost on the protection of the citizen’s life, health and property.