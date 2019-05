Italy's Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini speaks during a press conference with leader of France's far-right National Rally (RN) party, within a meeting on the theme "Economic growth and social prospects in a Europe of Nations" on October 8, 2018 at the headquarters of the Unione Generale del Lavoro (UGL, General Union of Labor) trade union in Rome. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images)

© Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images