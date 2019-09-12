Lesen Sie dieses Interview auf Deutsch.

Joshua Wong, the 22-year-old activist from Hong Kong, is in Germany to generate support for the democratization movement in his home city. He believes that foreign support is crucial to the protestors' chances for success, and believes it is in the world's interest to stand by the movement. In this interview, he discusses why that is so. After his visit to Germany, he is planning to continue onward to the U.S.

ZEIT ONLINE: Mr. Wong, your visit to Germany has been strongly condemned by China, especially after German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas met with you. The German ambassador in Beijing was summoned and the Chinese ambassador in Berlin branded you an "instigator of violence." In the eyes of the Chinese government, welcoming you amounts to an interference in internal affairs and a lack of respect. There are other observers who see this meeting as an unnecessary provocation with no benefit for the protesters in Hong Kong. Was it worth it?

Joshua Wong: From my personal perspective, what the people of Hong Kong are asking for is just free elections, a reform of the election system under the current constitutional framework. We hope to elect our own government instead of allowing the chief executive to be handpicked by Beijing. I think the world must support democratization in Hong Kong. And when the protests continued over the past few months, when troops mobilized at the border, the international community was acutely aware and afraid that something like the Tiananmen massacre might happen in Hong Kong. It is quite understandable why leaders from Germany might want to know more about what is going on in Hong Kong, especially when we recognize Hong Kong as a global city. I don't think just having a short chat with the foreign minister is any evidence of interference.

ZEIT ONLINE: One might say it makes it easier for the Chinese government to paint the protests as being influenced by Western powers. For Chinese propaganda, such a meeting might provide new ammunition to strengthen the narrative they have been constructing right from the start, including charges of fomenting violence.

Wong: Democratization in Hong Kong should not only be an internal affair. If we recognize Hong Kong as a global financial center, safeguarding the political and economic freedom of Hong Kong becomes really significant. The G-7 summit leaders issued a joint statement to recognize the existence and importance of the Sino-British declaration. This has had a positive impact on the Hong Kong protests, not interference. Because if Hong Kong's autonomy is significantly eroded by Beijing, it is not only damaging to Hong Kong, but also to the world economy.

ZEIT ONLINE: Are you are satisfied by what you heard from Heiko Maas and others in Germany?

Wong: In our exchanges, I strongly emphasized that it is necessary for the German government to refrain from exporting riot police weapons to Hong Kong, thus endorsing police brutality. I also hope the German government will realize the importance to the European Union of defending human rights when they have trade negotiations with China. I think this should be a crystal clear demand. China can criticize me or accuse me of being a separatist, but I just want to let people around the world know that we are merely asking for fundamental rights. We hope to get a vote, something that people in Europe have enjoyed for the last century.