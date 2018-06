BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 03: Patrick Sensburg (CDU), head of the parliamentary investigation committee into the activities of the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) in Germany (L), and Roderich Kiesewetter, also a member of the committee (C), leave the room during a hearing of the commission as a security guard looks on, on July 3, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. The commission convened following revelations last year that the NSA had for years eavesdropped on the mobile phone of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other leading German and European politicians. Recent documents released by former NSA employee Edward Snowden show strong activity by the NSA in Germany as well as cooperation between the NSA and the German intelligence service. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

© Adam Berry/Getty Images