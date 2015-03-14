Inhalt Seite 1 — The Loving Family (well, sometimes!) Seite 2 Auf einer Seite lesen

"The Arab world doesn't need your jets and rockets! Just give us Norbert Lammert!" The man so taken with German parliamentarism and its highest representative is Aktham Suliman, a 44-year-old Syrian journalist. In 2002 he stumbled into an Arabian dream: Suliman started working as a reporter at the TV channel Al Jazeera in Berlin and would later on become the head of the Berlin station. Al Jazeera wasn't just any channel; for Suliman it was "home." "It was the first time in a long time that we, the Arab people, were able to shock the world. In a positive way, I mean", says Aktham Suliman with a wry smile. It's easy to read what's going through his head at that moment: Arabs are regarded by large parts of the West as the ones with the wars and IS, the problem child among the migrant community, the repeat offenders, the losers.



How the Arab people are viewed and what they think about themselves and their region is quickly becoming a question with far-reaching consequences. If the fall of government structures in Iraq or Syria fails to unite Sunnis, Shiites, Christians, Kurds and Yazidis and give them some pride and assurances, there will surely be more in-fighting between the denominations and groups in Paris, London and Madrid. And what about the German capital? What concerns the Arab community in Berlin?

Al Jazeera was a sign of hope for journalist Aktham Suliman. Financed by the Emir of Qatar, it sprang up out of nowhere speaking openly and critically in a region where the audience's own voice had been taken away from them. "We gave all sides a chance to speak. At the start of the Arab spring people were so grateful they came up to us and kissed us in the street. It was as if they had been starving and then suddenly someone had offered them the tastiest falafel money can buy."



This tall, well-built guy who studied Journalism, Islamic Studies and Politics and worked in the cloakroom at Berlin Playboy Rolf Eden's nightclub, was used to setting his watch to Doha time. Al Jazeera called Saddam Hussein a dictator and the Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak a wimp. In an Arab media landscape where simply publishing statements and news anchors with heavily-lacquered hair made up the norm, suddenly there were sharp and intelligent female reporters laughing on screen, outbursts of fury during talk shows and alongside Osama Bin Laden propaganda videos there were Israeli commentators. Before long millions were watching. Al Jazeera was without question an Arab project but in fact very un-Arab in its look and feel: honour was replaced with curiosity and the dominance of the Sunnis, Shiites or Alawis with the dignity of the individual's voice.



That was until Summer 2012 when the Muslim Brotherhood came to power in Egypt and all at once the freedom was gone. "All of a sudden we were playing the role of court reporter for Mohamed Morsi", explains Aktham Suliman. "Suddenly, it was important whether the cameraman was a Shiite. Suddenly, any critics of Morsi were called 'troublemakers' and 'hooligans'. This would have been absolutely unthinkable at the beginning of 2011." Suliman is not the only top journalist to have left Al Jazeera after that. Al Jazeera was a short-lived dream of a new Arab identity which wasn't all about war, backwardness and fundamentalism but rather something more modern and free. "It was too good to be true" says Aktham Suliman.



A meeting with ZDF TV presenter Dunja Hayli. The 40-year-old is probably Germany's most famous Arab but was in fact born in Datteln, near Reklinhausen in the Ruhr region. The same woman who has had to field questions during countless interviews on her "Migrationsvordergrund" (a play on the word 'migration background' which literally translated means 'migration foreground' - her family's immigration roots which should be just her background but are in fact often in the foreground), seems to work hard to nip in the bud any potential stereotype which attempts to portray her as a kind of date-eating oriental Arab. Short, spiky hair, rides a motorbike, tattoos, lives with a woman, likes Buddhism – all this isn't really in keeping with the traditional image of an Arab woman. "But when I get into a taxi and the driver is Syrian or Lebanese, straight away there is a connection, something we share", says Hayali. And what is it? "We suffer together."

All Arab people are united by the experience of historic failures

It's not only her way of life but her roots which make Dunja Hayali a target in the Arab world. She comes from a Christian family and many experts on the region do not foresee much of a future for Christians there. Hayali's father is a Syriac-orthodox doctor, her mother a Catholic pharmacist from Mosul in northern Iraq; the majority of her relatives live in Baghdad however. Before America arrived in 2003, Hayali would regularly visit her family and experienced firsthand what life was like under Saddam Hussein: the air raid sirens during the war with Iran in the eighties; the uncle who disappeared because he had supposedly defaced a picture of the dictator; the family celebrations where the women would spend hours cooking and laughing in the kitchen; the strolls through the Baghdad markets and shops stacked to the rafters with gold, "I thought Aladdin was about to come around the corner." And finally, how the neighbours drove the Christian Hayali family out. Even the fall of a dictator like Saddam Hussein led to humiliating experiences for many Arabs in the following years, as it meant that life for many Christians in Iraq was no longer safe.